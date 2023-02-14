Terry wins big; Foster-Fulshear 1st place match set

The Terry Rangers exploded with a five-goal performance against Foster on Saturday afternoon.
Terry ended the first half with a 2-1 lead but scored three straight in the second for a commanding win.
Terry scored goals in the 20th, 28th, 47th, 56th and 80th minutes.
The Rangers improve to 4-1-1 in District 20-5A while the Falcons drop to 2-3-1.
Foster looks to snap its two-game skid against Fulshear, while Terry hopes to extend its four-game winning streak with a road game at Randle.
Both matches begin on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 5, WILLOWRIDGE 2
The Mustangs dispatched the Eagles on Saturday with a 5-2 win.
Lamar Consolidated’s Edwin Quijada remained hot with a two-goal performance.
Matthew Rodriguez also scored twice and John Morales scored with a header.
Lamar improves to 3-2-1 in District 20-5A and will play Kempner on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Chargers lost their first match in regulation since Jan. 20 in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Kempner.
Fulshear falls to 4-1-1 in District 20-5A.
The Chargers will look to rebound at Foster on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
Randle’s first UIL win still eludes the Lions as Marshall beat them 5-1 on Saturday.
Marshall controlled Saturday’s match with a 2-0 lead through the first 40 minutes.
Randle scored in the second but allowed three more Marshall goals.
The Lions fall to 0-5 in District 20-5A.
Randle plays Terry on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
