Terry wins big; Foster-Fulshear 1st place match set

BOYS

TERRY 5, FOSTER 1

The Terry Rangers exploded with a five-goal performance against Foster on Saturday afternoon.

Terry ended the first half with a 2-1 lead but scored three straight in the second for a commanding win.

Terry scored goals in the 20th, 28th, 47th, 56th and 80th minutes.

The Rangers improve to 4-1-1 in District 20-5A while the Falcons drop to 2-3-1.

Foster looks to snap its two-game skid against Fulshear, while Terry hopes to extend its four-game winning streak with a road game at Randle.

