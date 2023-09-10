Terry upsets Foster for 1st time in a decade

ROSENBERG — Three thousand six hundred and four days had passed since Terry last defeated Foster.
After enduring 10 consecutive losses in the Rose Rich Rumble, the Rangers finally beat the Falcons 28-27 in a game that few expected to be close.
Terry Ranger head coach, Darnell Jackson, was among those on the sideline who erupted in joy following a 42-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Calix Perry with only 18 seconds left in the game.
“It felt good to get these guys finally,” Jackson said. “Foster had been beating on us the last 10 years. We had to get back on the winning train and our guys responded. I’m so happy for these guys because they work so hard. Our record hasn’t always reflected that, but this is the most hard-working group I’ve ever been around. They want it bad and I love these guys and I want it just as bad as these kids do.”
Last time the Rangers had a victory against the Falcons was a 22-7 triumph during the 2013 season, a district matchup.
Senior Marcus Townsend made the heroic throw who took the reins over for starter Tristan Castellano as the Rangers’ starting quarterback. After scoring just seven points all season, the Ranger offense significantly improved with Townsend at the helm.
The senior running back threw an interception on his first attempt but made few mistakes afterward. Townsend concluded his dual-threat performance with 124 passing yards and 77 rushing yards.
“We had a short week this week and came out and put the work in practice and we showed out here,” Townsend said. “I’m not surprised we won this game. We hadn’t beaten them in the three years I’ve been here, so it feels good that in my senior year we can get the W before I go. We got more to go though.”
Jackson credited his new signal-caller for the comeback performance and for injecting new energy into a stagnant offense.
“Marcus is the leader we’ve always needed,” Jackson said. “He has always been a cool, calm and collected kid and when Marcus is on the field, he gives us a chance.”
Foster continued to display inconsistency in all three game phases, with special teams committing crucial errors. Falcon defense had a strong start, with Hayden Evett securing his first interception on a slant route. Now the offense did capitalize on the junior corner’s efforts by scoring the first of three rushing touchdowns by Coltin Welker.
Terry tied the game at seven after the first special teams blunder by the Falcons. A mishandled bobble by the punter allowed Terry to start at the seven-yard line. Senior tailback Damarius King scored a play later.
Foster earned its second turnover of the night when a botched exchange between Townsend and King allowed Evett to recover the ball and set up the Falcons at the nine-yard line. It was Evett’s third fumble recovery this season.
However, Foster fumbled the snap on the drive’s opening play, giving the ball right back to Terry to end the first quarter.
Both offenses struggled in the second quarter, including Foster failing to score on a 14-play drive that stalled inside the 35-yard line. That drive was extended by a roughing the passer and offside calls on the Terry defense who still held firm.
Foster finally broke through with a 65-yard touchdown run by Welker, his second of the night, 14-7.
The Falcons had one last opportunity to score before halftime but chose to go for a touchdown despite being on the two-yard line with no timeouts. Foster head coach, Shane Hanks, defended the decision to go for the touchdown.
“We do goal line every Tuesday in practice and the past two weeks, our offense has walked in the end zone (two words) on that play,” Hanks said. “We had to make that play, which probably would’ve broken their spirit but we missed too many plays in a tight ballgame.”
The Rangers scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter, benefiting from a muffed punt that placed Terry’s offense inside the 10-yard line. King again powered his way into the end zone, tying the game at 14.
On their next drive, Terry marched 45 yards down the field, culminating in a rushing touchdown by Townsend, giving the Rangers their first lead of the season to end the third quarter up 21-14.
Foster’s Daniel Humphrey capped his five-catch night with a one-handed 28-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Garrett Barham, once again tying the game at 21. Humphrey finished with a team-high 56 receiving yards.
Welker followed on the next Foster drive, rushing for 66 yards and completing a hat trick of touchdowns. The senior back finished as the leading rusher with 12 carries for 163 yards, a career-best.
But, a mishandled snap resulted in a missed extra point, proving costly for the Falcons.
Terry began its last-ditch drive with 2:38 left in regulation but found themselves backed up to their four-yard line. What seemed daunting for an offense that had gained only 70 yards the previous week against Lamar Consolidated turned into a triumph as Townsend found Regohn Johnson open for a 33-yard connection.
Townsend then found open rushing lanes on the next two plays, advancing the Rangers to the 42-yard line. The bomb to Perry completed the upset win, with Jackson being drenched in a Gatorade bath as the clock hit zero.
“We eliminated our mistakes and self-inflicted wounds while controlling the game,” Jackson said. “We must trust our guys and continue to grow and hopefully secure more wins.”
Terry broke a 10-game losing streak dating back to last season and won their first District 10-5A contest since October 29, 2021. Rangers also took an 11-10 lead against Foster in their all-time head-to-head record and improved to 1-0, 1-2 this season.
After going 7-3 last season, Foster fell to 0-1, 0-3 for the first time since 2011. Hanks emphasized that his young team needs to stay positive but eliminate the costly mistakes that have put them in an early-season hole.
“We got to make plays when they come to us and that’s the bottom line,” Hanks said. “It was a strange game, but just a handful of plays changed the outcome of the game. We can’t keep teams in ballgames and had too many miscues.”
Foster will face Angleton in a home stand at Traylor Stadium on Friday, while Terry will aim for a second consecutive win in a road trip to Magnolia on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.