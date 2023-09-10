 Skip to main content
Terry upsets Foster for 1st time in a decade

Jackson

Terry head coach Darnell Jackson celebrates the Rose Rich Rumble trophy with his players and cheerleaders after defeating the Falcons 28-27 on Thursday at Guy K. Traylor Stadium. (Below) Terry’s Calix Perry catches the game-tying pass in the final seconds of Thursday’s game against the Foster Falcons.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — Three thousand six hundred and four days had passed since Terry last defeated Foster.

After enduring 10 consecutive losses in the Rose Rich Rumble, the Rangers finally beat the Falcons 28-27 in a game that few expected to be close.

Terry Ranger head coach, Darnell Jackson, was among those on the sideline who erupted in joy following a 42-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Calix Perry with only 18 seconds left in the game.

“It felt good to get these guys finally,” Jackson said. “Foster had been beating on us the last 10 years. We had to get back on the winning train and our guys responded. I’m so happy for these guys because they work so hard. Our record hasn’t always reflected that, but this is the most hard-working group I’ve ever been around. They want it bad and I love these guys and I want it just as bad as these kids do.”

Last time the Rangers had a victory against the Falcons was a 22-7 triumph during the 2013 season, a district matchup.

Senior Marcus Townsend made the heroic throw who took the reins over for starter Tristan Castellano as the Rangers’ starting quarterback. After scoring just seven points all season, the Ranger offense significantly improved with Townsend at the helm.

The senior running back threw an interception on his first attempt but made few mistakes afterward. Townsend concluded his dual-threat performance with 124 passing yards and 77 rushing yards.

