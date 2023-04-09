 Skip to main content
Terry splits Battle of the 'Berg; Needville stay unbeaten in district

Ohl stealing

Terry’s Clayton Ohl attempts to steal third against Lamar Consolidated’s Zachary Holmes during Thursday’s game.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — Rivalries are unpredictable and Thursday’s Battle of the ’Berg rematch was no exception.

Terry snapped its three-game skid while ending Lamar Consolidated’s four-game win streak.

After dispatching the Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday, the Mustang bats did not have the same success on a cold, rainy afternoon.

Terry’s Jayden Toland threw a complete 84-pitch shutout and allowed two hits.

“This game means a lot to us every year,” Toland said. “We always come and look to get the win. It’s very satisfying to shut Lamar down in their house. We knew we would win, but we had to attack and execute.”

The Rangers cracked the scoreboard earlier than they did in Tuesday’s game with a 2-0 lead after three.

Geraldo Rodriguez began with an RBI single to bring home Adrian Vela and Juan Rodriguez followed with another RBI single to bring Geraldo home.

