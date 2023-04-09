Terry splits Battle of the 'Berg; Needville stay unbeaten in district

ROSENBERG — Rivalries are unpredictable and Thursday’s Battle of the ’Berg rematch was no exception.
Terry snapped its three-game skid while ending Lamar Consolidated’s four-game win streak.
After dispatching the Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday, the Mustang bats did not have the same success on a cold, rainy afternoon.
Terry’s Jayden Toland threw a complete 84-pitch shutout and allowed two hits.
“This game means a lot to us every year,” Toland said. “We always come and look to get the win. It’s very satisfying to shut Lamar down in their house. We knew we would win, but we had to attack and execute.”
The Rangers cracked the scoreboard earlier than they did in Tuesday’s game with a 2-0 lead after three.
Geraldo Rodriguez began with an RBI single to bring home Adrian Vela and Juan Rodriguez followed with another RBI single to bring Geraldo home.
An errant throw to third base in the fifth allowed Vela to score the Rangers’ third run.
Clayton Ohl had the best batting night for the Rangers, going two-for-three with two singles.
Despite earning the loss, Lamar pitcher Callen Hall struck out five.
Randall Sosnowski and Mikey Cuellar hit for the Mustangs.
Terry Head Coach Justin Gougler said that clean baseball would give his team the best chance for victory.
“We just executed and just played error-free baseball and when you do that, you put zeros on the board, giving you the best chance,” Gougler said. “Juan (Rodriguez) called a great game behind the plate and Toland knew this one was special for him. He lost a 3-0 game to Lamar last year and wanted the ball tonight and went the distance.”
The Rangers improve to 5-3, 12-12 while dropping the Mustangs to 4-4, 7-14-1
Terry moves to the No. 3 seed in District 20-5A, while Lamar falls to the No. 4.
The series splits at one win each.
The Rangers hope to extend their winning ways during a road series at Marshall beginning on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs begin a two-game series at Randle on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Needville Blue Jays nabbed a late lead in the fifth inning to remain unbeaten in District 24-5A on Thursday.
Needville had just one hit but capitalized on four Wharton errors to secure the victory.
Ryan Rodriguez hit a ground ball in the third that forced an error and allowed Cade Meuth to head home.
Wharton tied the game at 1 in the fourth but Needville scored the go-ahead run in the fifth.
Camden Babcock hit a fly ball to left field that resulted in another error to score Colton Stavinoha.
Brance Farrell earned the lone Needville hit with a single in the second inning.
Rodriguez went seven innings with four strikeouts for the win.
Needville is now 8-0, 18-2 and travels to El Campo on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
