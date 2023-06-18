Terry soccer has successful yearLady Rangers a playoff team in 2023Rangers claim 2022 Battle of the ‘Berg

Editor’s note - This is the fourth in a multi-part series of year-in-review stories, highlighting the achievements of high school athletic programs in our area. This series will run in our Sunday issues of the Herald.
The Terry athletic school year for 2022-23 was a mix of triumphs and challenges but was ultimately deemed successful by Campus Coordinator Darnell Jackson.
Several programs significantly improved from the previous year as each team integrated numerous younger players into their lineup.
“We are very young and we are still dealing with the effects of the Randle High School opening,” Jackson said. “We have to get our guys and girls in athletic shape earlier. We had seven freshmen on varsity baseball and freshmen across football and soccer. We have never really been like that and always been senior-heavy but not this year.”
While Terry has traditionally embraced the underdog role, the 2022-23 school year witnessed numerous achievements for Ranger athletics.
“It all starts with the offseason,” Jackson said. “We have 170 kids going through our SAC camp right now and this is the most participation in my 11 years here. The kids are getting bought in, believing in themselves and we are moving this thing in a positive direction.”
None were more significant than track star Alexia Washington’s bronze medal win in the 5A UIL State girls’ triple jump.
“We haven’t had a female state medalist in many, many years and to get on the stand was amazing to watch,” Jackson said. “She got on the stand this year and I know it meant the world to her. We have always been in a tough district but we continued to get faster.”
Teammate Justice Black also qualified for the state competition in Austin and secured fifth place in the girls’ 100-meter run with a time of 11.84 seconds.
Ranger soccer also left a mark in the postseason with a second-place finish in the district.
This 11-win record in district play marked Terry’s highest since 2020.
Unfortunately, the Rangers were eliminated in a heart-wrenching fashion in the opening round by Madison on March 24.
Terry baseball and softball are expected to continue progressing after the Lady Rangers won their first playoff series since 2018, while the Rangers qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2016.
The Lady Rangers finished fourth in District 20-5A and triumphed over Galena Park in a one-game series in the bi-district round.
As the fourth seed in District 20-5A, the Rangers were eliminated in the opening round in a 2-0 sweep by Waltrip.
Jackson expressed confidence in the leadership of Head Baseball Coach Justin Gougler and Head Softball Coach Kayla Ober, stating that the program’s revitalization was one of the most thrilling aspects of the year.
“We got some really high ceilings with those teams,” Jackson said. “We have amazing, young, fiery and passionate coaches who the kids respect. I know they are all hungry and got that taste of success last year. The sky’s the limit.”
On the gridiron, 2022 was a rebuilding year marked by challenges and injuries, resulting in a 2-8 season.
Highlights came in the season’s first two games with a 35-20 victory over 6A Clements, a playoff qualifier in 2021, and a 20-3 win in the Battle of the ‘Berg against Lamar Consolidated.
Jackson remains optimistic that a new wave of talent and a healthy team can improve the Rangers’ fortunes, as they have missed the postseason since 2018.
“We are hungry to get back there,” Jackson said. “We just couldn’t stay healthy and didn’t have enough depth surrounding them. We did the next guy up mentality, but we will have more depth this next season. We will still be young but are making changes, learning and growing. We aren’t going to be afraid.”
Team captain Cam Lewis stood out as a genuine leader on the field and within the Terry athletics community.
Lewis was also impressive on the wrestling mat, qualifying for the state competition in the 5A 285-pound division.
In the opening round, the incoming senior secured a 7-2 decision victory against Burbank’s Eric Morales but was pinned by Grapevine’s Travis Mason in the next match.
“I’ve never seen a kid hungrier,” Jackson said. “Keep an eye on him this season. He’s a man on a mission. He told me he’s playing offense and defense. I just love his attitude. He can do it all. We have a lot of young sleepers throughout Terry.”
Terry girls’ basketball and volleyball experienced coaching changes, with Alexia Fatheree leading basketball and Miranda Melendez heading volleyball.
Both programs faced their fair share of challenges, but Jackson remains optimistic that brighter days lie ahead.
“They understand our kids and it takes those special people to love the kids and be invested in what we are doing here,” Jackson said. They are already doing an amazing job during the summer. It might be another rebuilding year, but I’m confident we will get better.”
Bryan Fuentes represented Terry as a first-team academic all-state selection for the golf team.
In cross country, Betsy Hernandez, Alicia Martinez, Michael Perez, and Hillis Roberson IV qualified for regionals.
With several Terry alums now leading many of these programs, Jackson noted that the student body has become more engaged and supportive, regardless of the team’s performance or standing.
Jackson’s goal is to foster the camaraderie he experienced as a student walking the halls of Terry High School.
“There’s so much pride coming back here,” Jackson said. “We lost that school spirit over the years, but it’s returning. We are giving our kids something to look forward to and getting them more invested in athletics, fine arts and everything at school. I like what we have here and hope to keep it rolling.”
