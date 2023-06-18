Terry soccer has successful yearLady Rangers a playoff team in 2023Rangers claim 2022 Battle of the ‘Berg

 Skip to main content
Editor’s note - This is the fourth in a multi-part series of year-in-review stories, highlighting the achievements of high school athletic programs in our area. This series will run in our Sunday issues of the Herald.

The Terry athletic school year for 2022-23 was a mix of triumphs and challenges but was ultimately deemed successful by Campus Coordinator Darnell Jackson.

Several programs significantly improved from the previous year as each team integrated numerous younger players into their lineup.

“We are very young and we are still dealing with the effects of the Randle High School opening,” Jackson said. “We have to get our guys and girls in athletic shape earlier. We had seven freshmen on varsity baseball and freshmen across football and soccer. We have never really been like that and always been senior-heavy but not this year.”

While Terry has traditionally embraced the underdog role, the 2022-23 school year witnessed numerous achievements for Ranger athletics.

“It all starts with the offseason,” Jackson said. “We have 170 kids going through our SAC camp right now and this is the most participation in my 11 years here. The kids are getting bought in, believing in themselves and we are moving this thing in a positive direction.”

None were more significant than track star Alexia Washington’s bronze medal win in the 5A UIL State girls’ triple jump.

