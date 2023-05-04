Terry rolling to playoffs

FULSHEAR
The District 20-5A champion Fulshear Chargers enter the playoffs for the fourth-straight season.
The Chargers controlled much of the district throughout the season, winning 13-in-a-row before dropping their season finale to Foster.
Head Coach Robb Jensen believes his team is readying for a deep run.
“ I think we’re starting to gel at the right time,” Jensen said. “This group of players has a lot of grit. These are great young men on and off the field. It’s been a special class of seniors blended with good young talent.”
Ahead of the opening round series against Austin, Jensen said his team’s mindset is one of quiet confidence.
The Chargers met the Mustangs in the bi-district round last season in a 2-0 sweep.
Fulshear won both games by a combined 21-4, a new year can always end with different results.
Jensen remains confident that a talented roster featuring Tyler Schumann, Ty Powell, and Caven Fuentes, among others, can compete with the state’s best.
“We played a lot of good teams in our pre-district schedule in preparation for the tough Region III bracket we knew we were going to face,” Jensen said. “Injuries to two major contributors on last year’s pitching rotation forced us to turn to a few new faces this year, and they have been up to the task. We have a talented group of young men eager to represent Fulshear and hopefully make a deep run in this year’s playoffs.”
Game one begins Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by game two.
A potential game three would be played on Friday.
All games will take place at Fulshear High School.
TERRY
Head Coach Justin Gougler said fans could expect “high energy, great passion, blue-collar work-ethic mentality and competitiveness” from his Rangers, who are making their first playoff appearance since 2016.
The Rangers finished fourth in District 20-5A at 8-5 to qualify for the postseason.
Behind many young stars like junior Jayden Toland, sophomore Clayton Ohl, and junior Jayden Rodriguez, Terry has competed in nearly every game this season.
“I love competitors,” Gougler said. “Competitors find a way to win. This team found ways to get better as the season went on, found ways to win the close games, won on the road, and beat teams they were supposed to beat. They prepare and are ready whenever they’re called upon in whatever role the coaching staff sees fit.”
The Rangers will play Waltrip, coming off a two-loss season as the District 19-5A kingpins.
The Rams have won playoff games yearly since 2013-14, while Terry hasn’t won one since its last postseason trip in 2016.
“They are well coached and play a similar baseball style,” Gougler said. “When you get between the lines, it’s all about competing. This pitch, this moment. Nothing else matters. We just stay focused on what we do, and it’ll come down to execution. Both teams will grind it out over the series for sure. We look forward to the challenge.”
Despite the odds against them, Gougler sees firsthand how his young team handles adversity.
“This team is driven and focused,” Gougler said. “This season, we did the best we could with our opportunity. Success isn’t all about talent. It’s about being dependable, consistent, coachable, and knowing what to do to improve. This team carried the classes of 2018-22 teams on their backs all season. This playoff opportunity is a way to thank everyone involved for laying the groundwork and foundation.”
NEEDVILLE
The Blue Jays ready themselves for a familiar foe in the bi-district when Needville plays Sweeny in a three-game series.
One year removed from being District 25-4A rivals, the Blue Jays and the Bulldogs meet again to see who advances to the area round.
Needville and Sweeny were neck-and-neck for the district title last season, making this a formidable challenge.
After last season, Sweeny was realigned to District 26-4A and went 7-4 for the No. 4 seed.
Needville won the District 25-4A championship, but Head Coach Elliott Babcock isn’t counting the Bulldogs out by any shot.
“Sweeny is a good program rich in playoff tradition and success,” Babcock said. “This is a rivalry game, and you can never compare records in a matchup like this.”
The two teams met earlier this season in tournament play, with the Blue Jays winning 11-10.
Babcock is expecting a similar fight from their long-term rivals.
“We are very excited about the playoffs and honored to be back-to-back 25-4A district champs,” Babcock said. “This group is very hard working and will not rest on what we have done, but will look forward to opportunities ahead of us.”
Game one will be at Needville on Thursday at 7 p.m., with game two at Sweeny at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Game three, if necessary, will be after game two.
FOSTER
Although dropping the District 20-5A crown against Fulshear, the Falcons earned the last laugh by preventing the Chargers from a perfect district record in Friday’s season finale.
The win was a big confidence boost heading toward the Falcons’ first-round game against Galena Park.
“Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Tosch said. “Mentally, we are in a good place. The win against Fulshear Friday helped tremendously.”
Galena Park serves as a tremendous first-round challenge to Tosch. The Yellowjackets were 15-3 in District 19-5A.
“They have a big righty, Nehomar Ochoa, that throws hard and he can hit with power,” Tosch said. “We are working on doing the little things right. It’s playoff time; every little thing gets magnified now. We are super excited about the playoffs. This is what we work for all year.”
Foster combats Ochoa with its great pitchers Chase Batten and Cooper Schwank.
All games will be played at Angleton High School.
Game one is Thursday at 6:30 p.m., game two is Friday at 6:30 p.m., and game three — if needed — will be Saturday at noon.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED
After starting the season slowly, Mustang Head Coach Ryan Baudoin believes his team is in the right mindset heading to its first playoffs in six years.
“Right now, we are playing our best baseball,” Baudoin said. “We started district with three straight losses and then won 10 out of our last 11 games. We’re riding a six-game winning streak right now and feel confident about our playing.
A March 24 upset win over Foster propelled the Mustangs to their winning ways, with Jonathan Anders and Randall Sosnowski leading.
Lamar opens the postseason going against Milby, losers of its last two.
The Buffs have had an up-and-down season at 7-3 but were the only team to defeat Waltrip in District 19-5A play.
Game one will be at Butler Sports Complex in Houston on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Game two will be on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lamar Consolidated High School, with a possible game three back at Butler at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
GEORGE RANCH
George Ranch enters the playoffs hoping for its first playoff series win since 2017.
A postseason regular over the past decade, the Longhorns are looking to defeat Tompkins in a three-game series, the No. 2 seed in District 19-6A.
The Longhorns are stacked with experienced talents, such as senior pitcher JC Canter, junior outfielders Tre Aikens and Cody Ford, and sophomore and first baseman Blake Beheler.
The Falcons come into another postseason boasting an 11-game win streak with playoff appearances every season since 2016.
The Longhorns will play at home on Thursday for game one, followed by game two at Tompkins.
Both games will start at 6 p.m.
A possible game three will be played at Cypress Springs at 3 p.m. Saturday.
