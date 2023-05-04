 Skip to main content
Terry rolling to playoffs

Andrew Hernandez (left) celebrates with Adrian Vela (6) in Terry’s April 6 game against Lamar Consolidated.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

FULSHEAR

The District 20-5A champion Fulshear Chargers enter the playoffs for the fourth-straight season.

The Chargers controlled much of the district throughout the season, winning 13-in-a-row before dropping their season finale to Foster.

Head Coach Robb Jensen believes his team is readying for a deep run.

“ I think we’re starting to gel at the right time,” Jensen said. “This group of players has a lot of grit. These are great young men on and off the field. It’s been a special class of seniors blended with good young talent.”

Ahead of the opening round series against Austin, Jensen said his team’s mindset is one of quiet confidence.

The Chargers met the Mustangs in the bi-district round last season in a 2-0 sweep.

