Terry knocks off George Ranch

RICHMOND — The 5A Terry Rangers varsity boys soccer team defeated cross-county rival 6A George Ranch 3-1 in the season-opener Monday at George Ranch High School.

The game was played at Longhorns field immediately after a heavy rain shower.

Terry next plays at the Katy tournament on Thursday in an away game against Morton Ranch. The Rangers kick off their district competition with a home game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, against Willowridge.

Monday’s tune-up game was Matt Jackson’s first game as head coach at GRHS. Previously, he served as assistant coach at Terry under head coach Michael Bevins.

Bevins said the game was a friendly invite but both teams played aggressively.

A stiff wind from the west hampered shooting throughout most of the game.

Still, Terry was able to score in the first 40 minutes of play. The Rangers scored their last two goals back-to-back in the second half of competition.

