Terry knocks off George Ranch

RICHMOND — The 5A Terry Rangers varsity boys soccer team defeated cross-county rival 6A George Ranch 3-1 in the season-opener Monday at George Ranch High School.
The game was played at Longhorns field immediately after a heavy rain shower.
Terry next plays at the Katy tournament on Thursday in an away game against Morton Ranch. The Rangers kick off their district competition with a home game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, against Willowridge.
Monday’s tune-up game was Matt Jackson’s first game as head coach at GRHS. Previously, he served as assistant coach at Terry under head coach Michael Bevins.
Bevins said the game was a friendly invite but both teams played aggressively.
A stiff wind from the west hampered shooting throughout most of the game.
Still, Terry was able to score in the first 40 minutes of play. The Rangers scored their last two goals back-to-back in the second half of competition.
Terry’s Runyambo Muco attempted a shot at goal at the 34.02 minute mark in the first half of play but the ball hit the goal post.
Minutes later, George Ranch’s Javier Salazar’s penalty kick missed the goal by inches. GRHS, with the wind to its back, took shots at goal at the 25.35 minute mark and the 25.12 minute mark.
The Rangers’ next shot at goal came at the 27:52 mark but it, too, bounced off the goal post. A second attempt was stopped by the Longhorns’ keeper, Gregor Jones.
Muco scored Terry’s first goal of the evening when he slipped the ball past Jones from about two yards out on a second attempt.
Terry’s Jeffrey Hernandez attempted a shot at goal at the 23:30 mark but Jones blocked it.
George Ranch attempted a penalty kick at the 21:16 mark but it was blocked by a line of three defenders.
GRHS made unsuccessful shots at goal at 17:35, 14:51 and 7:20 — two of them stopped by Terry Keeper Adrian Coria. Terry took shots at goal at 10:00 and 8:00.
Herrera’s penalty kick at 6:14 missed wide and Armani Obasi’s attempt at 3:45 was saved by Jones.
George Ranch (0-1), kicking into the wind, attempted its first shot at goal of the second half at the 35.30 mark. Two minutes later, GRHS’s Josh Matula and just missed the Terry net.
Terry scored its next goal at the 16:08 mark on an Albert Campos kick from the corner into a crowd of players gathered in front of the goal. Rangers’ Jesus Rivas-Guzman head-butted the ball into the GRHS net.
Rivas-Guzman scored another goal seconds later to give Terry a commanding 3-0 lead with 12:15 remaining in the game.
The Longhorns got on the board less than two minutes later when senior Marcos Nery slipped the ball past the Terry keeper.
GRHS had two more shots at goal in the remaining minutes of play and Terry took two more shots at goal.
Bevins said Monday’s match offered his squad a much-needed tune-up before starting district.
He said Coach Jackson’s team is a very physical, skilled team of players and offered Terry a challenge all game long.
“I’m glad Coach Jackson invited us to play. He has so much class and he’s a great guy and I think he’s going to have a great season this season,” Bevins said after the game.
Coach Jackson said Terry (1-0) played a great game.
“Terry played classic counter attack soccer and coach Bevins always has his team well prepared, and they clearly had our guys frustrated,” he said. “I don’t think we played as clean as we could. We let our emotions get the best of us. The good news is it doesn’t count toward district standings. We got a day to get it out of our system and get back to practice and get ready to play a highly-ranked Katy Tompkins on Thursday.”
RICHMOND — The George Ranch girls soccer team opened its regular season with a win, blanking Houston Lamar 1-0 Monday at George Ranch High School.
The game took place on the pitch before the boys’ game.
Both teams were held scoreless in the relentless wind of the first half before the Longhorns netted the game winner in the second half.
George Ranch (1-0) battles Tompkins in Katy today, while Lamar (0-1) takes on Barbers Hill today.
RICHMOND — The Foster Lady Falcons battled back but could not overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit, falling 2-1 to Tompkins Monday to open regular season play.
Tompkins took a 1-0 lead into the break and the teams traded goals in the second half.
Foster (0-1) plays Cy Ranch Thursday, while Tompkins (1-0) takes on George Ranch today in Katy.
