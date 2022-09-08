 Skip to main content
Terry hope to stop Foster

The Terry Rangers will be back at Traylor Stadium this Friday night when they play the red-hot Foster Falcons.

 Herald photo by Rhonda Taormina

Thursday

George Ranch v. Clements

Two teams that started 0-2 look to revive their seasons in the District 20-6A opener between George Ranch and Clements.

Last season’s matchup ended 28-13 in favor of the Rangers at Hall Stadium.

A playoff team last season, Clements has not begun the 2022 season the way Coach Bobby Darnell would’ve liked.

The Rangers were beaten by Terry, 35-20 in the season opener before getting destroyed 77-18 by Fulshear last week.

The Rangers’ defense was a strong point of last year’s squad allowing an average of 20.5 points per outing.

