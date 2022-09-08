Terry hope to stop Foster

Thursday
George Ranch v. Clements
Two teams that started 0-2 look to revive their seasons in the District 20-6A opener between George Ranch and Clements.
Last season’s matchup ended 28-13 in favor of the Rangers at Hall Stadium.
A playoff team last season, Clements has not begun the 2022 season the way Coach Bobby Darnell would’ve liked.
The Rangers were beaten by Terry, 35-20 in the season opener before getting destroyed 77-18 by Fulshear last week.
The Rangers’ defense was a strong point of last year’s squad allowing an average of 20.5 points per outing.
However in this season’s nondistrict clashes, Clements is allowing 56 points per game which may bode well for the Longhorns’ struggling offense.
The Longhorns have put just seven points on the scoreboard and garnered 367 yards through the first two games.
However, George Ranch is coming off of an encouraging and strong defensive performance, holding Taylor to 16 points.
Clements has shown to have a competent running game with John Lewis and JR Mireles.
The Rangers are averaging nearly six yards a carry.
Kickoff is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Legacy Stadium.
Lamar Consolidated v. Westbury
It’s homecoming for the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs on Thursday night as the home team tries to rebound from last week’s loss against Terry.
Lamar Consolidated is coming off a disappointing 20-3 defeat by the Rangers in the ‘Battle of the Berg.’
The Mustang offense struggled in the annual matchup, earning just 121 yards and turning the ball over three times.
Lamar Consolidated hopes to return to its Week 1 form where the Mustangs dominated Willowridge 30-13.
The Mustangs rushed for 181 yards and threw for 159 in the win.
Despite the up-and-down start on offense, Head Coach Kiah Johnson’s defense looks promising.
Marvin Farris leads the Lamar defense and is off to a hot start with four sacks through two games.
The Huskies also come into Traylor Stadium 1-1.
The Westbury Huskies’ season has been a tale of two different teams.
The Huskies won a defensive opener against Madison 9-6 but fell in a shootout to Austin, 38-35.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friday
Needville v. Huffman Hargrave
The Needville Blue Jays look to continue their perfect start when the Hargrave Falcons come to town Friday night.
The Jays are coming off a commanding and complete road debut at Livingston, winning 44-19.
Needville’s offense exploded for a 473 yard evening including an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Alex Coffin.
Running back Da’Shawn Burton and quarterback Diego Ochoa lead a fierce Blue Jay rushing attack that averages more than six yards a touch.
Hargrave comes to Needville Stadium at 1-1.
The Falcons came away with a 28-27 victory against Legacy School of Sport Sciences but were convincingly beaten 48-14 at Silsbee.
Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
Terry at Foster
Something is bound to give at the Terry-Foster matchup Friday night at Traylor Stadium as a pair of unbeaten district rivals squares off under the lights.
Foster (2-0) is coming off a 50-7 win over Fort Bend Travis in week two, following a 49-7 win over George Ranch to open the season.
The Falcons are producing roughly 504 all-purpose yards per game, with quarterback JT Fayard completing 70% of his pass attempts for 213.5 yards per game and a quarterback rating of 134.1. The senior has thrown for five touchdowns against one interception so far in the early going.
Foster’s rushing attack rests squarely on the shoulders of senior Ashton Ojiaku, who has rushed 33 times for 331 yards and a mind-boggling eight scores across the first two contests. Ojiaku, listed as a safety on recruiting services, has garnered NCAA Division I attention in the form of scholarship offers from schools like Army West Point, Yale and Stephen F. Austin, among others.
Senior receiver Dylan Apponey has been Fayard’s top option in the first two weeks, catching 13 passes for 271 yards and five scores.
Terry comes into the contest also sporting an unblemished 2-0 record, with wins against Fort Bend Clements (35-20) and Lamar Consolidated (20-3) already under its belt.
The Rangers are led by senior quarterback Jason Cruz, who has completed 18 of 27 pass attempts for 217 yards and one score, good for a 103.5 quarterback rating, across the first two weeks. Terry’s ground game is led by senior Marvin Thomas, who comes into the contest averaging 67.5 yards per game across 33 carries. Thomas has one touchdown, while junior Marcus Townsend leads the team with three scores.
Townsend is also the team leader in yards per carry with 6.1.
Senior Trumaine Mitchell has emerged as the primary target for Cruz, catching 10 passes for 119 yards. Junior Regohn Johnson has the only receiving touchdown so far for the Rangers.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Fulshear at Magnolia
Fulshear attempts to continue its early-season onslaught of opposing defenses Friday night when the Chargers (2-0) face off against the Magnolia Bulldogs (1-1) at Bulldog Stadium.
The Chargers come into the contest averaging more than 75 points per outing, beating Strake Jesuit 74-41 in an opening-week shootout before blasting Fort Bend Clements 77-18 in week two.
Davion Godley leads Fulshear on the ground, averaging 156.5 yards per game rushing, while also hauling in 59 receiving yards a contest. Quarterback Parker WIlliams is completing two thirds of his pass attempts on the season, good for a 137.3 QBR, while contributing nine touchdowns through the passing attack. Williams’ passing totals are even more impressive when you consider Fulshear throws the ball only 31.4% of the time.
Fulshear spreads the rushing game across four players with at least 10 carries so far on the season. Three Chargers have caught four or more passes, while eight have recorded at least one catch.
Seth Smith leads Fulshear with four total touchdowns on the season, while Patrick Broadway has chipped in three for the Chargers.
Magnolia comes into the contest fresh off a 34-29 win over Tomball in week two. The Bulldogs rebounded from a tough opener against Klein Collins, a 62-26 road loss in Spring.
The Charger offense averages a staggering 635 yards per contest, turning the ball over just one time across the first two weeks.
Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
Saturday
Randle vs. West Columbia
Randle (2-0) and its high-powered air attack offense look to continue its hot start Saturday morning at Traylor Stadium when the Lions play host to West Columbia (0-2).
Junior quarterback Leo Garza followed up a dominant eight-score Week 1 performance against Pasadena Memorial with 275 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on 20 of 34 passing. Junior receiver Cortney Brown continued his hot start, hauling in seven catches for 157 yards and two scores in a 30-24 win at Calhoun last week, giving him 15 catches and 253 yards with three touchdowns on the year.
Sophomore receiver Jaxon Montelongo has also emerged as a top pass-catching target for Garza, pulling in 13 catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns across the first two contests. The Lions figure to rely heavily on the passing game, having gotten more than 80% of their all-purpose yards through the air.
West Columbia, on the other hand, picks up the bulk of its yardage on the ground, getting a little more than 71% of its total yards in the running game.
The Roughnecks spread out the rushing game, with five different players recording five or more carries to start the season. Kai Castle leads the team with 83 yards and one touchdown, all coming in the team’s 33-15 loss to Brazosport last week, while Kavion Lewis has two scores and 78 yards to his credit in the early season. 74 of Lewis’ yards came in West Columbia’s 21-20 season-opening loss to Needville.
While Randle has only rushed the ball 32 times across the first two games, the Lions are averaging a little more than five yards per carry. Jered Sherman leads the Lions with 46 yards across the first two contests, while Jace Norman has rushed for 42.
Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday at Traylor Stadium.
