Terry drops sixth straight against Magnolia West

Townsend escaping

Terry’s Marcus Townsend escapes the Magnolia West pressure during the first quarter of Thursday’s 51-12 loss.

 Herald Photo by Scott Reese Willey

The Terry Rangers stood little chance against the Magnolia West Bulldogs after the Rangers’ slow start primed them for the team’s sixth straight loss Thursday night at Traylor Stadium.

Head Coach Darnell Jackson attributed the 51-12 loss to various mistakes and injuries that led the team to be behind constantly.

The injuries led to Marcus Townsend starting at quarterback, which limited the passing attack.

The Terry defense allowed two fourth-down conversions on the Mustangs’ first touchdown drive.

The Mustangs jumped to a 14-0 lead before the Rangers fumbled a kickoff that was returned for another score before the end of the first quarter.

“In the first half, we were constantly shooting ourselves in the foot,” Jackson said. “We fumbled snaps, had penalties and went backward. The best teams in the world have problems overcoming that, especially against good teams like Magnolia West.”

The second quarter did not fare better for the Rangers as the Mustangs piled on a 38-0 lead at halftime.

