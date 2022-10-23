Terry drops sixth straight against Magnolia West

The Terry Rangers stood little chance against the Magnolia West Bulldogs after the Rangers’ slow start primed them for the team’s sixth straight loss Thursday night at Traylor Stadium.
Head Coach Darnell Jackson attributed the 51-12 loss to various mistakes and injuries that led the team to be behind constantly.
The injuries led to Marcus Townsend starting at quarterback, which limited the passing attack.
The Terry defense allowed two fourth-down conversions on the Mustangs’ first touchdown drive.
The Mustangs jumped to a 14-0 lead before the Rangers fumbled a kickoff that was returned for another score before the end of the first quarter.
“In the first half, we were constantly shooting ourselves in the foot,” Jackson said. “We fumbled snaps, had penalties and went backward. The best teams in the world have problems overcoming that, especially against good teams like Magnolia West.”
The second quarter did not fare better for the Rangers as the Mustangs piled on a 38-0 lead at halftime.
Townsend successfully ran the football with 86 yards and a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Marvin Thomas also had a strong game rushing 12 times for 60 yards with a four-yard score.
Terry’s improvement in the second half led to being outscored just 13-12 in the final two quarters.
Defensive back Hammed Masha also had a sack late in the game.
Jackson hopes the team can build off of the late success as the Rangers prepare for the last two games of the season.
“All of these kids are great and are future leaders,” Jackson said. “They will be good role models and not the type to quit or lay down or roll over. We know we can move the ball and know we have to just get out of our way.”
Mustang quarterback Ryan Ojeda finished 156 yards passing with two touchdowns.
Magnolia West’s Wade Nobles caught two touchdown passes, while Noah Castillo and Colby Burns scored once.
Kai Aroca-Disdier scored the only rushing touchdown for the Mustangs.
Terry falls to 2-6, 0-5 but will have a chance for its first district win this season when it faces Kempner Saturday at Traylor Stadium.
The Cougars (0-7) have lost 12 in a row dating back to Oct. 2, 2021.
Magnolia West improves to 6-2, 4-2 and is now in the fourth playoff spot in District 10-5A over Foster due to the tiebreaker.
The Mustangs knocked off the Falcons 12-7 on Sept 30.
