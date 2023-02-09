Terry dominates Battle of the Berg; Foster victorious

ROSENBERG - The Battle of the Berg was more of a skirmish as Terry shut out Lamar Consolidated on Saturday, 5-0.
Terry moves to 2-1-1 while Lamar falls to 1-2-1.
The Rangers played against Marshall on Wednesday.
Lamar traveled to Randle on Wednesday.
MISSOURI CITY - Foster rebounded from Wednesday’s loss with a four-goal performance Saturday afternoon against Marshall.
The Falcons wasted little time getting on the board as Ruben Pulgar assisted David Mills’s goal during the fifth minute.
Not long after the opening goal, Marshall took advantage of Foster’s turnovers and tied the match.
The match remained even until the 36th minute when Younes Aldalqamouni sent a lofted cross to Caesar Castillo who headed it in to put the Falcons back up 2-1.
Daniel Rendon added one more goal before halftime with the assist from Zach Griffith to lead 3-1.
Foster scored its fourth goal during the second half when Juan Leyva’s shot crossed the goal line.
Marshall cut the deficit to 4-2 with 10 minutes remaining with a successful penalty kick.
Foster faced district-leading Kempner on Wednesday at home.
NEEDVILLE - The Blue Jays secured a 2-1 victory on Saturday over Columbia.
Needville is now 3-0-1 in District 21-4A.
The Blue Jays defeated Sweeny on Monday, 4-1.
After scoring a 1-0 lead in the first half, the Blue Jays scored three more in the second.
Needville is now 4-0-1 on top of District 21-4A and will host La Marque on Monday.
FULSHEAR - Fulshear earned a shutout win against Randle on Saturday.
The Chargers improve to 3-0-1 while Randle remains winless in district at 0-3.
The Lions hosted Lamar Consolidated and Fulshear traveled to Willowridge on Wednesday.
Both matches are set for 7:30 p.m. starts.
RICHMOND - Javier Salazar scored two goals in the Longhorns’ win against Dulles on Friday night.
The match was tied 2-2 going into halftime but the Longhorns’ scored a go-ahead goal in the second to win.
Tobias Herrera also scored for George Ranch.
Dulles goals were scored by Ryan Bustillo and Sterling Aderungboye.
The Longhorns improve to 3-3-1 and will travel to Elkins on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.