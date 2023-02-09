 Skip to main content
Terry dominates Battle of the Berg; Foster victorious

ROSENBERG - The Battle of the Berg was more of a skirmish as Terry shut out Lamar Consolidated on Saturday, 5-0.

Terry moves to 2-1-1 while Lamar falls to 1-2-1.

The Rangers played against Marshall on Wednesday.

Lamar traveled to Randle on Wednesday.

FOSTER 4, MARSHALL 2

MISSOURI CITY - Foster rebounded from Wednesday’s loss with a four-goal performance Saturday afternoon against Marshall.

The Falcons wasted little time getting on the board as Ruben Pulgar assisted David Mills’s goal during the fifth minute.

