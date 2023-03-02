 Skip to main content
Terry celebrates

Terry celebrates

The Terry Rangers celebrate their 5-1 win over Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday to complete season sweep.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

ROSENBERG — The Terry Rangers completed their season sweep of Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday behind Runyambo Muco’s hat trick in Terry’s 5-1 win.

The Rangers fell behind early but scored five-straight goals to earn the first sweep of the Battle of the ‘Berg since the 2018-19 season.

Muco, a junior forward, was elated after his stellar performance against the Rangers’ arch-nemesis.

“It’s a pleasure to score three goals,” Muco said. “I haven’t scored against Lamar since last year, so it was cool to prove them wrong. We did pretty well and I’m glad we won this one as a team.”

Lamar Consolidated’s Luis Aviles took the lead early with a goal in the 21st minute.

Muco tied the match with his first goal with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Terry Head Coach Michael Bevins understood that this game was more than about bragging rights but about maintaining their postseason status.

