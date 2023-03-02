Terry celebrates

ROSENBERG — The Terry Rangers completed their season sweep of Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday behind Runyambo Muco’s hat trick in Terry’s 5-1 win.
The Rangers fell behind early but scored five-straight goals to earn the first sweep of the Battle of the ‘Berg since the 2018-19 season.
Muco, a junior forward, was elated after his stellar performance against the Rangers’ arch-nemesis.
“It’s a pleasure to score three goals,” Muco said. “I haven’t scored against Lamar since last year, so it was cool to prove them wrong. We did pretty well and I’m glad we won this one as a team.”
Lamar Consolidated’s Luis Aviles took the lead early with a goal in the 21st minute.
Muco tied the match with his first goal with five minutes remaining in the first half.
Terry Head Coach Michael Bevins understood that this game was more than about bragging rights but about maintaining their postseason status.
Bevins added it was a bonus to outscore the Mustangs 10-2 in their two meetings this season.
“We lost a lot of energy early on and my captains and I talked to them about the importance of this game at halftime,” Bevins said. “It’s been a rivalry, so it meant a little more to everyone.”
The Rangers went on to dominate the second half following the halftime speech.
Muco scored two more times in the 66th and 73rd minutes, Ramiro Sanchez scored in the 61st minute and Nelson Guevara scored in the 78th.
Now two points away from returning to the playoffs, Bevins emphasizes the importance of staying on track.
“We were talking to our seniors saying this was going to be the last time they play Lamar Consolidated, so it was special for everyone,” Bevins said. “It means a lot to the guys here. We need to focus on one game at a time and hopefully, we can get in this year since we missed out last year.”
Terry improves to 7-2-2, 10-3-5 and holds onto the third playoff spot behind Kempner and Fulshear.
Lamar Consolidated drops to 6-4-1, 8-10-2 but remains two games ahead of Foster for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 20-5A.
The Rangers travel to Marshall to play the Buffs while the Mustangs host Randle on Friday.
Terry’s match begins at 5:30 p.m. while Lamar’s begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Chargers continued their winning ways on Tuesday against struggling Randle.
Fulshear moves to 8-1-2 to remain tied with Kempner for the top seed in District 20-5A.
The Cougars own the tiebreaker against the Chargers but the two will rematch on March 7.
Meanwhile, Randle falls to 0-9, 0-14.
Fulshear hosts Willowridge on Friday at 7:15 p.m. and Randle travels to Lamar Consolidated on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays struggled to score in Monday’s 1-0 loss to the Roughnecks.
After a scoreless first half, Columbia’s Andres Mata earned the match-winning goal in the second.
Needville could not convert on four corner kicks.
The Jays hope for a rebound win against Sweeny at home on Saturday morning at 10.
The Falcons suffered a significant setback to their playoff hopes with a 1-0 loss to Marshall on Tuesday.
Foster now falls to 4-6-1, 5-11-1 — two wins behind Lamar Consolidated for the fourth playoff seed.
The Falcons face a must-win match on the road this Friday against Kempner at 7 p.m.
