Terry boys win Battle of the 'Berg

ROSENBERG - The Terry Rangers won the first Battle of the ’Berg match-up this season, defeating Lamar Consolidated 67-58 on Tuesday at Mustangs’ gymnasium.

The Mustangs jumped out to an 8-3 lead over the Rangers midway through the first period of play Tuesday, but Terry rallied to put five points on the board before the buzzer sent the teams to their benches with the ’Stangs leading 10-8.

Sean Thompson and Dae-Shon Green each contributed three points for Terry in the first period of play while teammate Hillis Roberson made one basket. Thompson would have two three-point baskets over the course of the 32 minutes of play.

Nathan Ledet and Matthew Nora led the shooting for Lamar with four points each — Ledet’s points coming in one 3-point basket to kick off the game and a free throw. Nora sank a basket and made two free throws. Teammate Mason Lockett contributed a basket.

The Rangers out-shot the Mustangs in the second period, putting an additional 17 points on the board to the ’Stangs 13 to go into halftime with a slight 25-23 lead.

Daylen Morales led the shooting for Terry in the second period of play with one 3-pointer, basket and a free throw for six points in total. Green contributed a 3-point basket and two free throws for five points and Keelin Perry contributed a pair of baskets. Jaleen Chapman added two free throws.

Ledet led the scoring for the Mustangs in the second period with a 3-pointer, a basket and two free throws for seven total points. Lockett contributed two baskets and Shafeeq Mujahideen sank one basket.

