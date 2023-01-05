Terry boys win Battle of the 'Berg

ROSENBERG - The Terry Rangers won the first Battle of the ’Berg match-up this season, defeating Lamar Consolidated 67-58 on Tuesday at Mustangs’ gymnasium.
The Mustangs jumped out to an 8-3 lead over the Rangers midway through the first period of play Tuesday, but Terry rallied to put five points on the board before the buzzer sent the teams to their benches with the ’Stangs leading 10-8.
Sean Thompson and Dae-Shon Green each contributed three points for Terry in the first period of play while teammate Hillis Roberson made one basket. Thompson would have two three-point baskets over the course of the 32 minutes of play.
Nathan Ledet and Matthew Nora led the shooting for Lamar with four points each — Ledet’s points coming in one 3-point basket to kick off the game and a free throw. Nora sank a basket and made two free throws. Teammate Mason Lockett contributed a basket.
The Rangers out-shot the Mustangs in the second period, putting an additional 17 points on the board to the ’Stangs 13 to go into halftime with a slight 25-23 lead.
Daylen Morales led the shooting for Terry in the second period of play with one 3-pointer, basket and a free throw for six points in total. Green contributed a 3-point basket and two free throws for five points and Keelin Perry contributed a pair of baskets. Jaleen Chapman added two free throws.
Ledet led the scoring for the Mustangs in the second period with a 3-pointer, a basket and two free throws for seven total points. Lockett contributed two baskets and Shafeeq Mujahideen sank one basket.
Terry dominated in the third period of play, putting 26 points on the board while Lamar managed 15. Terry went into the final period of play leading 51-38.
The Rangers made four 3-point baskets in that 8-minute period of play and Lamar sank three.
Malachi Neal led the shooting for Terry with eight points — three baskets and two free throws. Thompson added seven points, including one 3-point basket. Roberson and Morales each contributed four points, both sinking a basket from beyond the three-point line and a free throw. Jordan Randle made one basket and a free throw and Chapman made one 3-pointer.
Lockett led the shooting for Lamar with nine points — three 3-point shots from the far sidelines. Jordan Arispe added three baskets. Ledet contributed two free throws.
The Mustangs out-scored the Rangers 20-16 in the final period of play, but the points came too few and too late to make up for Terry’s 11-point lead at the end of the third period.
The Rangers’ win snaps a string of four recent losses to Klein Collins (71-48), Livingston (85-77), Tomball Memorial (77-48) and Fulshear (51-46).
With its district-opener loss to Fulshear on Dec. 20, Terry (5-17) is now 1-1 in District 20-5A Region competition. Lamar (7-11) is 0-2 in the district competition.
The Rangers take on visiting Fort Bend Marshall on Friday at 7 p.m.
Lamar, which lost its district-opener to Marshall 90-39 on Dec. 20, next plays an away game at Randle. Tip off is 7 p.m.
FULSHEAR — Dylan Garner scored 15 points, Toby Princewill added seven rebounds and Fulshear pulled out a 46-40 district win over Randle Tuesday.
Dereck Walker added six points for the Chargers, who also got five each from Jeremiah Moynihan, Grayson Bennett and Eric McGee.
Fulshear (10-12, 2-0) heads to Houston to take on Willowridge Friday at 7 p.m., while Randle (2-17, 0-2) hosts Lamar Friday night at 7.
MISSOURI CITY — Michael Swanigan scored 10 points and Daniel Humphrey added eight rebounds but the Foster Falcons could not slow down top-ranked Marshall, falling 66-40 in district action Tuesday.
Foster (6-12, 1-1) hosts Kempner Friday at 7 p.m. in district play. Marshall (19-3, 2-0) travels to Rosenberg to take on district rival Terry Friday at 7 p.m.
NEEDVILLE — The Needville Blue Jays picked up their first district win of the season Tuesday, knocking off Wharton 63-56.
Dominic Marine led all scorers with 18 points for Needville, which also got 14 from Bohdan Zietz and 12 from Caden Slater. JK Baldridge led Wharton with 14 points, while Edward Sanders chipped in 13.
Needville (8-10, 1-1) hosts El Campo Friday at 7 p.m., while Wharton (10-13, 0-2) travels to Brookshire to take on Royal Friday at 7 p.m.
