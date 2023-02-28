 Skip to main content
Terry beats Fulshear in PKs; Foster rebounds

TERRY 3, FULSHEAR 3 (PKs 5-4)

The Terry-Fulshear rematch on Friday ended similarly to their first meeting with the Rangers winning a shootout.

The Chargers were down 3-1 in the final two minutes before tying the match with six seconds left.

Terry would win 5-4 in the penalty kick shootout.

The Rangers sit in third place in District 20-5A at 6-2-2, 9-3-5.

Terry has a huge match with Lamar Consolidated in the Battle of the ‘Berg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Fulshear remains in second place at 7-1-2, 8-4-4 and will play at Randle on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

