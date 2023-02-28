Terry beats Fulshear in PKs; Foster rebounds

TERRY 3, FULSHEAR 3 (PKs 5-4)
The Terry-Fulshear rematch on Friday ended similarly to their first meeting with the Rangers winning a shootout.
The Chargers were down 3-1 in the final two minutes before tying the match with six seconds left.
Terry would win 5-4 in the penalty kick shootout.
The Rangers sit in third place in District 20-5A at 6-2-2, 9-3-5.
Terry has a huge match with Lamar Consolidated in the Battle of the ‘Berg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Fulshear remains in second place at 7-1-2, 8-4-4 and will play at Randle on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
The Falcons earned a much-needed 2-0 win over Willowridge on Friday to keep intact their playoff chances.
After a scoreless first half, David Mills and Younis Aldalqamouni scored the Foster goals to help avenge a Feb. 1 loss.
Foster moves to 4-5-1, 5-10-1 for fifth place in District 20-5A.
The Falcons are two games back of Lamar Consolidated for the district’s fourth and final playoff seed.
Foster must defeat a struggling Marshall squad on Tuesday to remain in the hunt.
The Mustangs scored twice in the second half to beat Marshall on Friday 4-2.
Edwin Quijada and Matthew Rodriguez scored twice each.
Ahead of the Battle of the ‘Berg, Lamar Consolidated improves to 6-3-1, 8-9-2.
The fourth-place Mustangs will try to topple the third-place Rangers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays dominated the Pioneers on Saturday, winning 6-1.
Needville improves to 7-0-2, 14-1-3 to remain in first in District 21-4A.
The Jays played Columbia on Monday before their Saturday clash with Sweeny at 10 a.m.
The Longhorns outlasted the Panthers on Friday with a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout.
George Ranch improves to 6-3-3, 9-7-3 which is good for third place in District 20-6A.
The Longhorns will have a big match with Bush on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Broncos are in second place in district.
The Lions came close to earning their first district victory but fell short of Kempner on Friday night.
Randle falls to 0-8 in district and will next host Fulshear on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.