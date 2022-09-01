 Skip to main content
Terry 1-0 heading into Battle of BergLowther fast as a Mustang

Thursday

Fulshear at Clements

Coming out of their historic opening night against Strake Jesuit, the Fulshear Chargers look to start 2-0 for the third straight season against Clements.

Fulshear put up a program-high 74 points on the board against the Fighting Crusaders on Saturday night.

The Chargers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to put up their highest-scoring night since joining a UIL district in the 2018 season.

The offense was led by quarterback Parker Williams’ five total touchdowns including four passing.

Gavin Waits had a pair of TD grabs while Jax Medica and Davion Godley snatched one apiece.

