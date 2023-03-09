Terry opened District 20-5A with an emphatic statement in Tuesday’s 10-3 win against Kempner.
The Lady Rangers hit two grand slams and two solo home runs in the dominant showing.
Kaylee Guerra and Lexi Guerrero earned four RBIs each off their grand slams.
Olivia Gonzales and Sierra Perez hit bases-clean shots.
The Lady Rangers are now 12-6 overall.
Terry looks to make a 2-0 start in district against hosting Fulshear on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Cougars (6-6, 1-1) host Randle Friday at 6 p.m.
The Longhorns needed three innings to dispatch the Lady Broncos in Tuesday’s 17-0 win for George Ranch.
George Ranch hit five inside-the-park home runs — Karrlauhn Deas and Kathleen Dolan hit two and Macie Burks hit one.
Deas led with six RBIs, followed by Dolan’s three, Burks’s three and one each from Jesyca Johnston, Mariah Garner, Abigail Bergeron, Davani Espinosa and Kamaryn Radford.
Pitcher Zaria Turner allowed one hit and struck out eight of her 11 batters faced.
George Ranch is now 4-2, 9-8-1 and will host Hightower on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Broncos (4-6, 0-5) travel to face Elkins Friday night at 6.
The Lady Chargers made short work of the Lady Buffs on Tuesday with a 19-0 win.
Three runs each were scored by Gabriella Castillo, Ryan Stratman and Alanna Routt.
Camryn Dickey, Ava Galaviz and Emma Hagemann collected two runs each while Nicole Cambric, Arissa Zajac, Abigail Mendoza, Amelia Gutierrez and Blayre Meadows earned one run.
The Lady Chargers improved 2-0, 14-7.
Fulshear hosts Terry on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Lions earned their program’s first-ever district win in unusual fashion on Tuesday.
Willowridge canceled Tuesday’s game, thus giving Randle a free win.
Randle moves to 1-1, 5-7 and will visit Kempner on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
