 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teamwork

Teamwork

Terry’s Bianca Hernandez races to third base during an earlier game this season.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

TERRY 10,

KEMPNER 3

Terry opened District 20-5A with an emphatic statement in Tuesday’s 10-3 win against Kempner.

The Lady Rangers hit two grand slams and two solo home runs in the dominant showing.

Kaylee Guerra and Lexi Guerrero earned four RBIs each off their grand slams.

Olivia Gonzales and Sierra Perez hit bases-clean shots.

The Lady Rangers are now 12-6 overall.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.