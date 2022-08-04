Teachers get free Space Cowboys tix today

Teachers have a chance to enjoy some free baseball this Thursday before they return to the classrooms.
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are offering all educators and school staff free tickets to Thursday’s game against the Round Rock Express.
Teachers and school staff will receive one complimentary lower bowl ticket with additional tickets available at a discounted rate.
Staff can enter their “teacher email” online to receive the deal.
Thursday home games also offer attendees $2 beers and sodas.
For more assistance or information, visit https://www.milb.com/sugar-land/events/teacherappreciation?utm_campaign=teacher-appreciation-8-4&utm_medium=post&utm_source=twitter or call the Regions Bank Ticket Office at 281-240-4497.
The game begins at 7:05 p.m. with gate opening at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.