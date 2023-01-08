TCU has a shot despite long odds

The magical 2022 season of the TCU Horned Frogs will end on Monday, either in triumphant victory or agonizing defeat. Few are giving the Toads much of a chance, but those who aren’t are foolish.
The site of this year’s national championship game will take place in the beautiful SoFi Stadium just 10 miles outside Hollywood where even Stanley Kubrick would have a hard time writing a more compelling story.
The College Football National Championship is this Monday and few people are giving TCU much of a chance to knock off the powerhouse reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
With a myopic outlook, Georgia should destroy the underdogs.
The Bulldogs are loaded with talent like potential No. 1 draft pick Jalen Carter, explosive running back Kenny McIntosh, consistent quarterback Stetson Bennett and sophomore standout at tight end Brock Bowers.
The array of talent led to a 39.4-12.8 average point difference in the regular season.
Conversely, TCU fans should feel elated to even be on this ride.
If you were to tell me in August that a TCU team who won five games the previous year and whose opening day starting quarterback was out for the season would not only win the Big 12 but have a chance at a national championship, I would’ve said you have a distorted view of reality.
That’s right, Heisman runner-up Max Duggan was not even the starting quarterback on Week 1, it was Chandler Morris who began as QB1 on Sept. 2 but left with a knee injury and hasn’t been seen since.
Duggan, who started 29 games for the Toads previously, went on an unbelievable run going 12-1 with 30 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Duggan had gone from a middle-of-the-road college quarterback to being invited to New York, where many believe he should’ve been voted the Heisman winner.
A large part of Duggan’s breakout performance can be attributed to star running back Kendre Miller, who ran for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns, and wideout Quentin Johnson, a likely top 10 NFL draft pick.
As it stood on Friday, the undefeated SEC kingpins are slated as 12.5-point favorites — the largest spread of a college football title game since 1994.
In that game, a 16.5-point favored Florida State edged by Nebraska, 18-16.
Many dismiss the Frogs as a viable threat to the potential dynasty, but enough chinks in the armor have been found in the Bulldogs.
While Georgia has dominant victories over top-ranked opponents like Tennessee, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina, they have also had some flat performances against Missouri, Kentucky and Kent State.
The Bulldogs also had to rally 14-down in the fourth quarter of their semifinal game against the Buckeyes and were a 50-yard field goal away from Ohio State being in this game.
Opposite the constantly favored Bulldogs, the Frogs are not strangers to being doubted.
They have embraced the role of the longshot securing four of their 11 regular season wins as the underdog.
The Horned Toads were also not expected to win against the Michigan Wolverines, who were coming off commanding wins against Purdue in the Big 10 Championship and Ohio State — the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
TCU won that game, forcing Michigan to make mistakes they hadn’t made all season by earning two pick-sixes, winning in short-yardage situations, and scoring 51 points.
Georgia has shown vulnerability in rare instances and TCU has proven that they know how to pounce on an opportunity if given to them.
I still believe Georgia will win this game but those saying it’s going be a blowout and that TCU stands no chance to the mighty Bulldogs is just not correct.
Could it be a rout? Sure it could, but I truly believe that if you are doubting that the Horned Frogs can walk out of California as champions, then you may be in for a surprise.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.