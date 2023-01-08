 Skip to main content
TCU has a shot despite long odds

The magical 2022 season of the TCU Horned Frogs will end on Monday, either in triumphant victory or agonizing defeat. Few are giving the Toads much of a chance, but those who aren’t are foolish.

The site of this year’s national championship game will take place in the beautiful SoFi Stadium just 10 miles outside Hollywood where even Stanley Kubrick would have a hard time writing a more compelling story.

The College Football National Championship is this Monday and few people are giving TCU much of a chance to knock off the powerhouse reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.

With a myopic outlook, Georgia should destroy the underdogs.

The Bulldogs are loaded with talent like potential No. 1 draft pick Jalen Carter, explosive running back Kenny McIntosh, consistent quarterback Stetson Bennett and sophomore standout at tight end Brock Bowers.

The array of talent led to a 39.4-12.8 average point difference in the regular season.

Conversely, TCU fans should feel elated to even be on this ride.

