Sweeny becomes the game winning hero

Sweeny becomes the game winning hero

Needville sophomore Keilan Sweeny scores the game-winning touchdown Friday against Columbia.

 Herald photo by Rhonda Taormina

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Needville-Columbia game is a non-district contest.

The two teams separated by 20 miles of TX 36 made sure to continue their series of games despite the Roughnecks dropping to Class 4A-Division II from the 2022-24 realignment.

The Blue Jays and Roughnecks added another exciting chapter to their rivalry with Needville winning a tight contest 21-20 Friday at Blue Jay Stadium in Needville.

“This was huge,” Needville head coach Mike Giles said. “We gave away a few chances against (Columbia) last year.

“Our kids played hard and physically. We started slow and started making plays in the second half.

“We grew up tonight. We have to keep fighting.

“It was a great win. I’m happy for our kids, who are such a fun group to coach and work their tails off.”

