Sweeny becomes the game winning hero

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Needville-Columbia game is a non-district contest.
The two teams separated by 20 miles of TX 36 made sure to continue their series of games despite the Roughnecks dropping to Class 4A-Division II from the 2022-24 realignment.
The Blue Jays and Roughnecks added another exciting chapter to their rivalry with Needville winning a tight contest 21-20 Friday at Blue Jay Stadium in Needville.
“This was huge,” Needville head coach Mike Giles said. “We gave away a few chances against (Columbia) last year.
“Our kids played hard and physically. We started slow and started making plays in the second half.
“We grew up tonight. We have to keep fighting.
“It was a great win. I’m happy for our kids, who are such a fun group to coach and work their tails off.”
Giles didn’t mince words about getting the win over Columbia.
“This is a big game,” Giles said. “This was important to (our kids). It’s a non-district game, but it’s Columbia.
The Blue Jays trailed 20-14 with a little under two minutes and 30 seconds left in the game. Needville had zero timeouts and 83 yards between the Blue Jays and pay-dirt.
A sweep by sophomore Ja’Markus Jack got Needville a big chuck right away for 15 yards.
The Blue Jays march the ball down to the Columbia 35-yard line, and the Roughnecks commit pass inference.
Needville takes over on the opponent’s 20-yard line with time ticking away. Junior quarterback Diego Ochoa extends a play and dumps the ball off to sophomore Keilan Sweeny, who beats multiple Columbia defenders for a 20-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left.
The final two-minute drive will be necessary to the young Blue Jays’ confidence, per Giles.
“It’s huge,” Giles said. “Things aren’t going to go our way. We’re going to make mistakes.
“We got down two touchdowns, but we led at halftime.
“We’re down almost the whole second half, but we got the job done in the end.
“We got a stop when we needed it and got a drive going. That is a big deal.”
Columbia was able to connect for a last-second 40-yard pass, but the time ran out on the Roughnecks.
Needville rallied down 13-0 early in the second quarter.
The Blue Jays took a 14-13 lead into halftime behind two touchdown runs by sophomore running back Da’Shawn Burton.
Burton finished with 92 yards and two touchdowns. He accounted for 100 all-purpose yards with an eight-yard reception.
Ochoa also added 67 yards rushing while throwing for 43 yards on eight completions.
The Needville defense held Columbia to 275 yards of offense after giving up over 500 yards last year in a 56-35 loss to the Roughnecks.
Four defenders had double-digit tackles for Needville: sophomore Jaireon Simmons (15), junior Hunter Brewster (14), sophomore Kade Ramirez (12) and senior Clayton Culp (10). Brewster had nine solo tackles.
Senior Will Valentine recorded a sack, and sophomore Keilan Sweeny intercepted a pass. Columbia quarterback Tate Trasher threw for a touchdown to Jaheim Campbell, while Kavion Lewis and Trevon Lewis each scored a rushing touchdown.
Needville (1-0) travels to Livingston on Friday, while Columbia (0-1) hosts Brazosport.
