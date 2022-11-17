 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Swanigan fighting inside

RICHMOND — The Travis Tigers spoiled the Foster Falcons’ opener Tuesday night with a 75-53 win.

It was standing room only at Travis High School as the Tigers won their home opener.

Both teams featured young rosters with their star players from last year leaving having left for college.

But it was Coach Craig Brownson’s Tigers who pulled off the impressive victory.

“These guys really like playing together and sharing the basketball and it’s a fun group to be around,” Brownson said about his young squad. “We still have some things we need to work on but that’s expected in November.”

The game was tied in the first before the Tigers closed on a 6-0 run to end the quarter.

Dillon Scott was a contributor to the run, scoring eight in the quarter.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.