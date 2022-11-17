Swanigan fighting inside

RICHMOND — The Travis Tigers spoiled the Foster Falcons’ opener Tuesday night with a 75-53 win.
It was standing room only at Travis High School as the Tigers won their home opener.
Both teams featured young rosters with their star players from last year leaving having left for college.
But it was Coach Craig Brownson’s Tigers who pulled off the impressive victory.
“These guys really like playing together and sharing the basketball and it’s a fun group to be around,” Brownson said about his young squad. “We still have some things we need to work on but that’s expected in November.”
The game was tied in the first before the Tigers closed on a 6-0 run to end the quarter.
Dillon Scott was a contributor to the run, scoring eight in the quarter.
Travis’s lead only extended through the remainder of the game to give the Tigers a 2-0 start.
An excited Brownson praised the new faces the Tiger fanbase will become accustomed to seeing.
“I’m excited about this group and our nine underclassmen,” Brownson said. “We got a ton of them going great. They are all vital members and on varsity for a reason. They are talented players and they will do big things here.”
Rayyan Isa finished as the leading scorer with 20 points followed by Justin Mack scoring 15 and Kam Newsome scoring 11.
Foster Head Coach Rueben Fatheree felt positive about his new team’s first performance with room for growth.
Fatheree felt the defense was “soft at times” and allowed Travis to convert the three-ball.
“I needed to see what these guys would do to get expectations,” Fatheree said. “They are young and they are learning. We did a lot of good things, made some good shots and I’m proud of our young ones. It’s their first game at a varsity level against a 6A playoff contender like Travis. I threw them into the fire and told them ‘let’s learn.’ They fought and they played hard.”
Senior guard Jace Jones was the consistent force on offense for the Falcons, scoring a team-leading 28 points.
The next closest was CJ White who finished with 10 points.
Despite the outcome and tough non-district schedule ahead, Fatheree believes fans will get to see the maturation and growth of many players along the way.
“Jalen Stephanson is a sophomore and I really love his game,” Fatheree said. “He works really hard and is a product of what he gives. He can shoot and is getting comfortable. Daniel Humphrey is another one you should watch out for. Michael Swanigan came out and hit some big threes. We are going to win games (and) it’s going be because of some of these guys.”
Foster will look to rebound on Monday afternoon’s road showdown with Clements at 2 p.m.
Travis will play in the Doghouse Invitational at Magnolia High School. First game will be against Spring at 9 a.m.
