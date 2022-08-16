Sugar Land takes series over El Paso

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys earned their second-straight series edge this past week going 4-2 against the El Paso Chihuahuas on the road.
Strong batting was the story in the Space Cowboys continuing a seven-game winning streak.
On Tuesday, Sugar Land put a dozen on the scoreboard in its 12-11 victory.
El Paso led in the first, third and seventh but Sugar Land refused to quit.
Lewis Brinson was responsible for five runs via two RBI singles and a three-run homer in the eighth.
David Hensley brought four home via a three-run blast in the fourth and a RBI single.
Newly called-up Justin Dirden made an immediate impact scoring two runs and Yainer Diaz homered for the win.
The power hitting carried through Wednesday’s 14-6 win.
El Paso opened on a 6-0 start in the first inning off of Forest Whitley before Sugar Land scored 14 unanswered.
The Space Cowboys hit three home runs as a part of a 17 hit night.
Korey Lee hit a grand slam while Taylor Jones and Diaz hit solo shots.
Marty Costes and JJ Matijevic also added runs.
Thursday’s game was a complete game for the Space Cowboys as Hunter Brown continued his outstanding season with a two-hitter through six innings.
The pitching staff of Brown, Jon Olczak and Parker Mushinski combined for eight strikeouts and allowed one run in the Space Cowboys’ 8-1 win.
Lee had a homer in his second-straight game with Brinson adding a trio of RBIs.
Sugar Land’s winning ways ended on Friday as El Paso was able to hold onto its early lead.
The Chihuahuas went up 6-0 in the second and never looked back to snap the Space Cowboys’ seven-game streak.
Sugar Land attempted to rally with scores from Niko Goodrum, Matijevic, Costes and Dirden but it was too little, too late in the 6-4 loss.
The Space Cowboys rebounded with a 16 hit night for a 7-6 win on Saturday.
Sugar Land went into the ninth down by one run before Jones and Matijevic scored the tying and the go ahead runs to steal the win.
Dirden continued his hot start, going three-for-five with two scores.
El Paso closed the series with its best night at the plate scoring a baker’s dozen in its 13-5 win on Sunday.
The Chihuahuas went up 7-0 through five as the Space Cowboys played catch up throughout.
Dirden hit his first homer in Triple-A and Diaz scored two RBIs.
The Space Cowboys improved to 51-60.
Sugar Land returns to Constellation Field this week to host the Oklahoma City Dodgers for a six-game series Tuesday through Sunday.
Weekday games begin at 7:05 p.m. and weekend games start at 6:05 p.m.
The team also announced numerous ways for fans to receive free tickets and prizes throughout the rest of the season.
Every remaining Tuesday home game, kids 12-and-under will receive a voucher at front gates good for a hot dog and a drink.
Every Thursday home game is now Military Appreciation Night where any active or retired serviceman can gain free admission to the game with proof of military ID.
Saturday’s game offers the first 1,000 fans a free Michael Brantley American League Champion Replica Ring.
The first 2,000 fans in Sunday’s game will get an Astros Affiliate Lunch Box.
