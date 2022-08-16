 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sugar Land takes series over El Paso

  • 0

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys earned their second-straight series edge this past week going 4-2 against the El Paso Chihuahuas on the road.

Strong batting was the story in the Space Cowboys continuing a seven-game winning streak.

On Tuesday, Sugar Land put a dozen on the scoreboard in its 12-11 victory.

El Paso led in the first, third and seventh but Sugar Land refused to quit.

Lewis Brinson was responsible for five runs via two RBI singles and a three-run homer in the eighth.

David Hensley brought four home via a three-run blast in the fourth and a RBI single.

Newly called-up Justin Dirden made an immediate impact scoring two runs and Yainer Diaz homered for the win.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.