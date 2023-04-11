 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sugar Land struggles in home-opening series

SUGAR LAND - The Space Cowboys’ home-opening series against Round Rock last week was marred by weather delays and a lack of runs to go 1-3 versus the Express.

After going 2-1 in the opening series against El Paso last weekend, the Space Cowboys struggled in their regular season debut at Constellation Field.

Tuesday’s home opener was not a warm welcome home due to Round Rock getting off to a 5-0 lead midway through the fourth.

Joe Perez began a Sugar Land rally in the bottom half of the fourth with an RBI double on a line drive to center field.

J.J. Matijevic cut the deficit to two with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth that scored Grae Kessinger.

Round Rock added one insurance run in the seventh to close a 6-3 win on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s game lasted until the third until rain postponed the conclusion to Thursday evening.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.