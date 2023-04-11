Sugar Land struggles in home-opening series

SUGAR LAND - The Space Cowboys’ home-opening series against Round Rock last week was marred by weather delays and a lack of runs to go 1-3 versus the Express.
After going 2-1 in the opening series against El Paso last weekend, the Space Cowboys struggled in their regular season debut at Constellation Field.
Tuesday’s home opener was not a warm welcome home due to Round Rock getting off to a 5-0 lead midway through the fourth.
Joe Perez began a Sugar Land rally in the bottom half of the fourth with an RBI double on a line drive to center field.
J.J. Matijevic cut the deficit to two with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth that scored Grae Kessinger.
Round Rock added one insurance run in the seventh to close a 6-3 win on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s game lasted until the third until rain postponed the conclusion to Thursday evening.
The game was tied at one before the suspension.
The Space Cowboys went on to win their only game of the series, 5-2.
Matijevic had two homers and an RBI single, Perez had another RBI double and Kessinger earned a run off a sacrifice fly.
In his season debut, Forest Whitley earned the win for Sugar Land in relief, going four innings.
Whitley allowed one hit, one earned run and struck out four.
A seven-inning game was supposed to follow later that evening as part of a doubleheader, but the weather forced that game to Saturday.
Friday night’s game was also postponed, with a makeup date to be decided later in the year.
The scheduled Jeremy Pena World Series Ring Giveaway has been moved to July 14.
The Saturday doubleheader began with a 4-0 loss with the Space Cowboys not registering a hit until the sixth inning.
Sugar Land finished with just two hits through the seven-inning makeup game.
The second game of the night was another fast start for the Express, with Round Rock jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first.
Sugar Land tied the game in the bottom half of the inning following RBI singles by Bligh Madris and Korey Lee.
Round Rock regained the lead in the seventh with a lead-off homer to secure another win, 3-2.
The series concluded on Easter Sunday with a shutout victory for the Express 6-0.
The Space Cowboys were even at zero through seven, thanks to a no-hitter performance from Shawn Dubin.
Dubin lasted five innings but allowed one walk and had six strikeouts.
The Express started their frenzy in the eighth by scoring four in the frame, followed by two in the ninth.
Matijevic leads the Space Cowboys in batting average (.444) and home runs (2), while Perez led in RBIs (6).
Sugar Land falls to 3-5 and begins a six-game road series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
The Dodgers enter their homestand at 7-2 following a road series at Las Vegas.
The first game on Tuesday will begin at 6:05 p.m.
