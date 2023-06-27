 Skip to main content
Sugar Land struggles in Bees' series

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys found themselves in a challenging series against the Salt Lake Bees, losing four out of six games.

The series started dramatically on Tuesday, with Sugar Land narrowly defeating Salt Lake 12-11.

Eight home runs were hit, with six belonging to Sugar Land.

Catcher Korey Lee hit two homers, while Justin Dirden, Joe Perez, Rylan Bannon, and Shay Whitcomb each contributed a single home run.

Whitcomb and Lee led the team with three RBIs, while Dirden, Bannon, David Hensley, and Perez each scored a run.

However, the Space Cowboys’ winning streak was short-lived as the Bees emerged victorious with a 7-4 win on Wednesday.

Salt Lake got a strong start, scoring six runs in the first inning against Sugar Land starting pitcher Kyle McGowin.

