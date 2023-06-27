Sugar Land struggles in Bees' series

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys found themselves in a challenging series against the Salt Lake Bees, losing four out of six games.
The series started dramatically on Tuesday, with Sugar Land narrowly defeating Salt Lake 12-11.
Eight home runs were hit, with six belonging to Sugar Land.
Catcher Korey Lee hit two homers, while Justin Dirden, Joe Perez, Rylan Bannon, and Shay Whitcomb each contributed a single home run.
Whitcomb and Lee led the team with three RBIs, while Dirden, Bannon, David Hensley, and Perez each scored a run.
However, the Space Cowboys’ winning streak was short-lived as the Bees emerged victorious with a 7-4 win on Wednesday.
Salt Lake got a strong start, scoring six runs in the first inning against Sugar Land starting pitcher Kyle McGowin.
Although the Space Cowboys managed to avoid a shutout, thanks to a home run from Hensley and a two-run shot from Quincy Hamilton, they couldn’t overcome the Bees’ lead.
Hamilton added another RBI in the eighth with a sacrifice fly to score Marty Costes.
On Thursday, the Space Cowboys engaged in a back-and-forth 10-9 shootout with Salt Lake but ultimately fell short.
Sugar Land took an early lead by scoring three runs in the first inning, including an RBI double by Dirden, a run scored off a wild pitch by Hamilton, and a groundout by Lee to bring Dirden home.
However, the Bees quickly responded, scoring two runs in the first and second innings to take a 4-3 lead.
In the third, Sugar Land regained the lead with RBI singles from Dirden and J.J. Matijevic.
Salt Lake rallied again, leading 8-5 through five innings before RBI singles from Matijevic and Costes narrowed the gap to one run.
The Bees added another run in the sixth, but the Space Cowboys fought back, with Lee contributing an RBI single.
Shortstop Pedro Leon tied the game at 9 in the eighth, but the Space Cowboys couldn’t seal the deal, leading to a walk-off win for the Bees.
In Friday’s game, the Sugar Land offense struggled, resulting in a 5-2 loss.
Despite recording nine hits, the Space Cowboys struggled to bring runners home, leaving eight on base.
They also struck out 12 times, leading to their third consecutive defeat.
It was in the top of the ninth inning that Sugar Land scored, with Whitcomb hitting his seventh homer of the season and Leon adding an RBI single.
Fortunately, the losing streak ended on Saturday as the Space Cowboys achieved a season-best 21 runs.
Matijevic led the team with four RBIs, followed by three from Jon Singleton, Cesar Salazar, and two from Perez, Whitcomb, and Luke Berryhill.
A former Astro, Singleton returned to the Houston organization after signing a minor league deal following his departure from Milwaukee.
Once considered one of the top infield prospects, Singleton played with the Astros from 2011-2017.
In Saturday’s game, he contributed an RBI double and went two-for-three with three walks and a two-run homer.
Brandon Bielak secured the win for Sugar Land, pitching six innings with five hits, one earned run, one walk, and five strikeouts.
The series concluded on Sunday with an 11-5 loss to Salt Lake. The Space Cowboys started strong but faltered in the later innings.
Sugar Land took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to RBI singles by Lee and Leon and an RBI double by Singleton.
However, Salt Lake answered with 10 unanswered runs before Costes’s RBI single in the seventh inning narrowed the lead to 10-4. Leon scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, but it wasn’t enough to turn the game around.
The Space Cowboys have a record of 33-42 and will begin a six-game homestand series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers starting on Wednesday.
