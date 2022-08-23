 Skip to main content
Sugar Land splits series with Oklahoma City

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys split last week’s six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers which included a historic evening for the franchise and two walk-off wins.

Seventeen Sugar Land runs came across in the sixth inning of game two of a Friday doubleheader in the team’s 21-4 win.

The doubleheader came about after Thursday’s game was postponed due to rain.

The Space Cowboys became the first full-season MiLB team since 2005 to score at least 17 runs in an inning. The MiLB record for runs in an inning was 18, set by the Waco Cubs in 1930.

Going into the sixth, the game was tied at four before Sugar Land made history in the sixth.

The bottom of the sixth lasted 58 minutes and 108 pitches as 23 Space Cowboys were brought to the plate.

The inning included a three-run homer from Yainer Diaz, five RBIs from Alex De Goti and a three-run double from Corey Julks.

