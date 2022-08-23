Sugar Land splits series with Oklahoma City

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys split last week’s six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers which included a historic evening for the franchise and two walk-off wins.
Seventeen Sugar Land runs came across in the sixth inning of game two of a Friday doubleheader in the team’s 21-4 win.
The doubleheader came about after Thursday’s game was postponed due to rain.
The Space Cowboys became the first full-season MiLB team since 2005 to score at least 17 runs in an inning. The MiLB record for runs in an inning was 18, set by the Waco Cubs in 1930.
Going into the sixth, the game was tied at four before Sugar Land made history in the sixth.
The bottom of the sixth lasted 58 minutes and 108 pitches as 23 Space Cowboys were brought to the plate.
The inning included a three-run homer from Yainer Diaz, five RBIs from Alex De Goti and a three-run double from Corey Julks.
Scott Manea added three RBIs while David Hensley, Justin Dirden and Taylor Jones had a pair each.
Prior to the late game, the Sugar Land batters could not buy a run in a 4-1 loss.
Julks was the lone runner to score in a three-hit day.
On the mound, Brandon Bielak was responsible for the loss but struck out a season-high eight batters in five innings.
The Space Cowboys began the series Tuesday with a comeback 8-7 win in the 10th inning.
The Dodgers broke a 4-4 tie in the 10th with a three-run home run from Michael Busch.
Sugar Land rallied in the bottom half of the inning with a De Goti bases loaded walk, a Hensley sac fly and a Dirden two-RBI hit to steal the win.
Wednesday’s game was a pitchers’ duel where Oklahoma City got the 2-1 edge.
Shawn Dubin, Joe Record and Hunter Brown combined for 11 strikeouts and Marty Costes had the one run for the Space Cowboys.
The doubleheader was succeeded by a 13-5 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.
The Dodgers started on an 8-0 run and did not look.
Edwin Diaz hit his first homer with the team and later scored on a fielding error.
De Goti, Julks and Manea also scored in the blowout.
The series concluded on Sunday with another comeback win in walk-off fashion.
Diaz doubled in the seventh to tie the game at one.
The Space Cowboys found themselves down 4-2 in the 10th and rallied once more to split the series at three wins each.
Julks scored off a groundout, Costes doubled and De Goti hit a sac bunt to win the game 5-4.
The Space Cowboys are now 54-63 and will begin a six-game series at Las Vegas on Tuesday.
