Stubbs shootingRodriguez for 3Princewill blocking

Princewill blocking

Fulshear’s Toby Princewill defends the Randle shot attempt by Justice Ajibola during the Chargers-Lions game on Friday in The Den.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

RICHMOND — The Chargers are one win away from tying the single-season district win total after defeating Randle 65-48 on Friday.

Interim Fulshear coach Emmanuel Grady felt the commanding win had its challenges.

Fulshear led by as many as 22 in the second half, but Randle had a pair of late rallies that brought the lead down to 10 points.

“We got to continue focusing on our fundamentals and understand how to win basketball games,” Grady said. “The plays we make in the first quarter won’t be there in the fourth quarter because the team we play becomes more desperate. We must match that intensity and bring out all of our energy to close these games.”

Despite the inexperience of a first-year program, Randle remained valiant against the surging Chargers.

Randle was coming off of an upset win over the district’s No. 4 seed Kempner.

The Lions brought that same energy through the first quarter, but a pair of Zach Nicholson three-pointers gave the Chargers a 13-8 lead.

