Struble catches two; scores two

Tate Struble scored two touchdowns in Fulshear’s 77-18 win against Clements Thursday night.

 Herald photo by Rhonda Taormina

Fulshear’s offense continued its explosive start to the season with its 77-18 win over Clements Thursday night at Rhodes Stadium.

Following up from last week’s 749 yards and 74 points against Strake Jesuit, the Chargers upped their efforts on the scoreboard with 77 points off 435 yards.

Fulshear Head Coach Nick Codutti’s aggressive play-calling and great play from all three aspects of the game were significant factors in the Chargers’ fast start.

“It’s our philosophy of our coaches and staff to take every opportunity to get the ball back and put the ball in our kids’ hands and give them the best chances to be successful,” Codutti said. “We are trying to steal possessions and steal points whenever we can. Special teams is where we can win games.”

The Chargers earned extra possessions by recovering two onside kicks early as a part of a 24-0 first quarter.

Calvion Hunter also contributed to the special teams with a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter.

Codutti credited Special Teams Coordinator Nick Jones for the great night for the unit.

