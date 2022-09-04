Struble catches two; scores two

Fulshear’s offense continued its explosive start to the season with its 77-18 win over Clements Thursday night at Rhodes Stadium.
Following up from last week’s 749 yards and 74 points against Strake Jesuit, the Chargers upped their efforts on the scoreboard with 77 points off 435 yards.
Fulshear Head Coach Nick Codutti’s aggressive play-calling and great play from all three aspects of the game were significant factors in the Chargers’ fast start.
“It’s our philosophy of our coaches and staff to take every opportunity to get the ball back and put the ball in our kids’ hands and give them the best chances to be successful,” Codutti said. “We are trying to steal possessions and steal points whenever we can. Special teams is where we can win games.”
The Chargers earned extra possessions by recovering two onside kicks early as a part of a 24-0 first quarter.
Calvion Hunter also contributed to the special teams with a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter.
Codutti credited Special Teams Coordinator Nick Jones for the great night for the unit.
“Nick does an amazing job putting together the onside kicks and the two-point conversions,” Codutti said. “It’s been fun to watch a coach take pride in his work, especially in special teams, which is often overlooked.”
Defensively, the Chargers held the Rangers to 236 yards and forced three turnovers.
Senior defensive back Jacob Hoffart snatched two interceptions in the blowout.
Senior quarterback Parker Williams continued his strong start to the 2022 season completing 12 of 17 pass attempts for 171 yards and five scores.
Fullback Seth Smith made the most of his four touches with three endzone trips.
Tate Struble had just two catches in Thursday’s game, but both were for touchdowns.
Jax Medica added his second touchdown of the season on a 12-yard reception.
The Chargers were not without their flaws despite the wide scoring margin.
Fulshear killed some of its momentum by committing 14 penalties for 145 yards, a stat Codutti would like reduced before heading into a brutal District 10-5A.
“We have to clean up the stupid things,” Codutti said. “Penalties killed drives and continued some of Clements’ drives. The only thing that can stop us is us, so we have to control the stupid penalties and stupid things we do. Our kids played well in the second half and did not let the first half penalties carry over.”
Fulshear begins district play on the road against Magnolia at 7 p.m. Friday.
