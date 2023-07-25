Stroud signs fully guaranteed 4-years, $36.3 million deal

HOUSTON — On Monday, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud signed his first NFL contract, sealing a fully guaranteed, four-year deal worth $36.3 million.
The agreement was reached one day before the commencement of training camp.
The contract includes a $23.38 million signing bonus, which Stroud will receive upfront, even before taking his first NFL snap.
This marks the first instance in franchise history where a player has received his full signing bonus.
At 21 years old, Stroud was selected as the second overall pick, following Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who the Carolina Panthers drafted.
Young’s contract entails a four-year, $37.95 million deal featuring a $24.6 million signing bonus.
Meanwhile, the No. 4 overall pick, Anthony Richardson, secured a four-year, $33.99 million contract with a $21.72 million signing bonus from the Indianapolis Colts.
All contracts for these players are fully guaranteed.
Stroud’s deal surpasses Deshaun Watson’s rookie contract when the Texans selected him as the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Watson’s contract amounted to $13.9 million over four seasons, with an $8.2 million signing bonus.
Before joining the NFL, Stroud enjoyed two electrifying seasons at the Ohio State University, recording 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. He earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors in both seasons and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last year.
Stroud is anticipated to take on the starting role in Week 1.
However, he will face competition from last season’s starter Davis Mills and University of Houston alumnus and journeyman Case Keenum.
With the recent hiring of former Texans’ Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans as the head coach, Stroud aims to contribute to the franchise’s successful rebuild.
The Houston Methodist Training Center will host training camp commencing on Tuesday.
