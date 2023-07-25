 Skip to main content
Stroud signs fully guaranteed 4-years, $36.3 million deal

HOUSTON — On Monday, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud signed his first NFL contract, sealing a fully guaranteed, four-year deal worth $36.3 million.

The agreement was reached one day before the commencement of training camp.

The contract includes a $23.38 million signing bonus, which Stroud will receive upfront, even before taking his first NFL snap.

This marks the first instance in franchise history where a player has received his full signing bonus.

At 21 years old, Stroud was selected as the second overall pick, following Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who the Carolina Panthers drafted.

Young’s contract entails a four-year, $37.95 million deal featuring a $24.6 million signing bonus.

Meanwhile, the No. 4 overall pick, Anthony Richardson, secured a four-year, $33.99 million contract with a $21.72 million signing bonus from the Indianapolis Colts.

