Steubing gets 1k kills

The George Ranch Longhorns opened District 20-6A play at 2-0 following Tuesday’s competitive 3-1 win over an improved Austin team.
A rowdy crowd loudly endorsed their Longhorns’ win over the Lady Bulldogs
Head Coach Cheyenne Forshee felt her team’s veteran leadership was the difference maker.
“Being 2-0 in district is huge to start,” she said. “To be able to get off that quick is great because we don’t know what’s going to happen later in the season. Our motto is grit and we showed a lot of grit.”
George Ranch opened the first set, fast and furious, led by Sydney Bryant’s aggressive striking.
The sophomore continued her dominant season, recording 22 kills in the four-set match.
The Longhorns took the first set 25-18 before falling in the second 25-21.
Forshee adapted her strategy against an improved Austin team over last season’s squad.
The Lady Bulldogs had been swept in the previous four matches with the Longhorns since being paired in District 20-6A for the 2020 season.
“Austin is a much-improved team and they came in fired up and ready to go and confident,” Forshee said. “We came in and we had the experience behind us and I think that carried us in this particular match.”
The Longhorns proceeded to win the next two sets 25-21 and 25-18 to earn the team’s fifth straight win over the Bulldogs.
Avery Ameen contributed 11 kills, Madison Herrera earned five aces and Eryn Rainer led with three blocks.
Senior Riley Steubing again led the Longhorns with 19 digs.
Prior to the match, Steubing was honored for reaching 1,000 digs in her Longhorn career.
Forshee thanked her libero for her contributions to the program.
“I’ve had Riley since she was a freshman,” Forshee said. “I knew that her senior year was going to be special and be a huge and vital part of this team. I’m going to miss her but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed her.”
Steubing was overwhelmed with emotions and excitement as family and friends celebrated her milestone.
“Being around my team made this so special and shows the hard work I’m putting in covering half the court,” Steubing said. “It proves that I’m giving the effort all the time.”
George Ranch advanced to 2-0, 21-9 while Austin dropped to 1-1, 11-10.
The Longhorns visit Travis in district play Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Travis is also 2-0 in District 20-6A with wins over Dulles and Hightower.
