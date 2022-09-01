 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steubing gets 1k kills

  • 0

The George Ranch Longhorns opened District 20-6A play at 2-0 following Tuesday’s competitive 3-1 win over an improved Austin team.

A rowdy crowd loudly endorsed their Longhorns’ win over the Lady Bulldogs

Head Coach Cheyenne Forshee felt her team’s veteran leadership was the difference maker.

“Being 2-0 in district is huge to start,” she said. “To be able to get off that quick is great because we don’t know what’s going to happen later in the season. Our motto is grit and we showed a lot of grit.”

George Ranch opened the first set, fast and furious, led by Sydney Bryant’s aggressive striking.

The sophomore continued her dominant season, recording 22 kills in the four-set match.

The Longhorns took the first set 25-18 before falling in the second 25-21.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.