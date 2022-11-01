State Champs

The Foster Lady Falcons’ first UIL water polo season went perfectly, concluding with a state championship on Saturday in San Antonio’s Josh Davis Natatorium.
Foster secured the championship by defeating Brazoswood 12-6.
The Lady Falcons got off to a familiar fast start with a 7-1 advantage through the first half and never looked back.
Lola Trujillo won the championship’s MVP award scoring six goals, two assists and four steals.
Addison Olson followed with three goals, while Dalia Kohn, Mena Demafiles and Kinley Niles scored once.
Goalie Clara McKee continued her defensive excellence with eight saves.
Saturday’s win marks the program’s first title since 2019, when the Lady Falcons won the TISCA state championship.
Trujillo felt good to be officially recognized as a state champ.
“This makes it even better that it’s UIL, and our school finally recognized us for our previous accomplishments,” Trujillo said. “It felt so good to have support from our school and our teachers.”
The girls advanced to the finals by exacting revenge on Southlake Carroll earlier Saturday morning, 10-7.
Carroll bounced the Lady Falcons last year in the TISCA playoffs.
Niles led with four goals, two assists and two steals.
The Lady Falcons had been through many highs and lows in the past seasons and were fueled not to let the past repeat itself.
“The girls winning state with a perfect record was not accidental or easily earned,” Parker said. “This result has been a couple of tough losses in the making. Being so close and not winning in the past made them more motivated than ever during this inaugural UIL season. We have learned some hard lessons, and the team has become smarter and stronger. These girls were dedicated to their goal and each other.”
The Foster boys fell in the semifinals to Boerne Champion, 11-7.
Elijah Molina scored five of the Falcons’ seven goals, while Gabe Lucero and Josh Woods scored once each.
Caedmon Doherty was a defensive force with five steals.
Parker thanked her boys’ team for a fantastic season that saw growth and a bright future for the program.
“The amount they have improved from day one of this season until now is incredible,” Parker said. “They surprised a lot of teams on their road to the state semis. Even in the semifinal game, they never gave up and scored in the last few seconds. I’m excited for the future of both Foster teams.”
Trujillo, Kohn, Molina and McKee also earned spots on the 2022 UIL State Water Polo All-Tournament honors.
The team will be recognized at the Nov. 15 LCISD board meeting and the Fulshear-Foster football game Thursday.
