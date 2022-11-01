 Skip to main content
State Champs

The Foster girls water polo team celebrates winning the first UIL state championship on Saturday at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.

 Contributed Photo by James Jack

The Foster Lady Falcons’ first UIL water polo season went perfectly, concluding with a state championship on Saturday in San Antonio’s Josh Davis Natatorium.

Foster secured the championship by defeating Brazoswood 12-6.

The Lady Falcons got off to a familiar fast start with a 7-1 advantage through the first half and never looked back.

Lola Trujillo won the championship’s MVP award scoring six goals, two assists and four steals.

Addison Olson followed with three goals, while Dalia Kohn, Mena Demafiles and Kinley Niles scored once.

Goalie Clara McKee continued her defensive excellence with eight saves.

Saturday’s win marks the program’s first title since 2019, when the Lady Falcons won the TISCA state championship.

