State champs: Needville Intermediate All-Stars knock out West University, 13-3, to return to the Southwest Region

HOUSTON — The first words out of manager Al Aprea about the Needville victory Sunday was: “We’re back.”
The Needville Little League Intermediate (50/70) All-Stars secured a return trip to the Southwest Region tournament with a 13-3 victory over hosting West University in the Texas East State finals.
Aprea was emotional talking about the group that made the regional tournament last year before being sent home under inconsistent COVID-19 protocols.
“Getting back to the same spot we were last year is bittersweet,” Aprea said. “This whole year, I swore to them I would get them back to this point, and we’re there.
“We’ve been at this for 12 months, through crying kids and heartbreak.
“I told them if you return, I promise we’ll get back here. We’ll have to produce, but our goal is to get back to where we were.
“And we’re back again.”
Needville advances to play in the Southwest Regional Tournament that will begin on Friday, July 22, with Texas East facing Colorado in Houston.
“We’ll be close to home at least,” Aprea said.
Needville won three Texas East games and defeated the host team, West University, twice — knocking out the five-time reigning intermediate state champion.
“I knew West University was a good team,” Aprea said. “The past few years, they have won state here. I knew they were going to be good and a well-coached team.
“At the end of the day, that was the last team we wanted to play.”
Needville’s hot bats ended the game by run-rule on one of the hottest days of the year in Houston. Temperatures peaked at 106 degrees, and the heat index was well over 110.
The future Blue Jays’ Angelo Aprea sent Needville fans home happy in a little over two hours with a walk-off solo home run.
The experienced all-stars didn’t storm the field but congratulated Angelo Aprea with a few high-fives before the sportsmanship handshake line.
Needville opened the day with a strong play on defense. A ground ball back to pitcher Ksae Vacek was turned into a double play by shortstop Lucas Robbins.
The future Blue Jays scored their first run without a hit. Vacek and Carter Hedt reached on errors before another West University miscue resulted in a run and Hedt on third base.
Trenton Ross produced the second run with a ground ball to first base to make it 2-0.
Robbins walked and stole second before advancing to third base on Ross’s ground out. He scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. West University got a run back in the second inning with a leadoff single, a wild pitch and two groundouts.
Hedt broke the game open with a three-run home run in the second inning to make it 6-1. Owen Ondruch (single) and Cain Todd (walk) were on base for the score.
West University answered with two singles and a walk to score two runs. Robbins settled in and struck out the final three batters he faced.
Needville led 6-3 after 2 1/2 innings, and the future Blue Jays added more in the bottom of the frame.
Sunday’s home team sent nine batters to the plate in the third frame and scored six runs.
Angelo Aprea and Konnor Bittner singled along with a walk by Cade Park.
Todd reached on an error before an RBI single by Vacek.
Hedt hit his second three-run home run to make it 12-3.
West University loaded the bases with walks, but Robbins collected three more strikeouts.
Needville couldn’t close out the game in the fourth or fifth inning, but Angelo Aprea blasted his home run with two outs in the sixth to end it.
Hedt and Angelo Aprea each collected two hits. Hedt drove in six runs.
Vacek (2 IP), Robbins (3. IP) and Ross (0.2 IP) combined to allow three earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking four.
