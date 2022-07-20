STATE CHAMPS: Needville flips the script on Bellaire for 11U Texas East title

TYLER — The tension was palpable Tuesday night in Tyler for the 2022 Texas East 11U Baseball State Championship finals. The reigning 10U champion Bellaire had the top seed Needville on the ropes for the second year in a row. The future Cardinals forced a second and final game to decide the state champion, just like last year.
Bellaire had the bases loaded with two outs, and a walk or hit at least tied the game and forced extra innings.
But neither option was needed when Corbin Riddle squeezed the foul tip off Easton Benge’s pitch for a strike out to end the game.
The Needville 11U all-stars secured the League’s fourth state championship and first in 11U with a 6-5 victory at Rose Capital West Little League’s fields at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
“It was unbelievable,” Needville manager Andy McRae said. “Especially how the day played out, it felt like déjà vu. We played badly in the first game, but they dug down and found a way to win.
“It was unbelievable.”
Needville lost the first game on Tuesday, 8-3; it was also the team’s first loss in nine games this postseason.
Needville scored all six of its runs in the first inning and watched Bellaire add to the pressure by chipping away at the lead inning after inning.
The two managers were already joking about round three next year in the Majors division.
“We’ll be ready for them next year,” McRae said.
Needville opened Game 2 on Tuesday by sending 11 batters to the plate in the first inning. Jagger McRae and DJ Jablonski collected singles before Easton Ondruch was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Jayson Arispe forced home a run with a walk, as did Reed after a pitch hit him.
Jakolby White made it 3-0 with another bases-loaded walk. It was 4-0 after a pitch hit Benge.
Colten Georgi forced home another run with a walk, and McRae singled to set the score at 6-0.
It was enough for Georgi and Benge on the mound. Georgi allowed four earned runs on four hits over five innings, striking out six and walking three. Benge allowed one earned run on two hits over one inning.
Needville got two hits in the second inning from Ondruch and Arispe, but the future Blue Jays couldn’t add another run.
Bellaire scored its first run in the bottom of the second with two hits and a sacrifice fly.
In the top of the third, McRae collected a two-out single, but he was stranded.
Bellaire added three more runs in the bottom of the frame with two hits, two walks, a fielder’s choice and aggressive base running.
Benge added to the Needville hit total in the fifth inning with an infield single.
Bellaire quickly made the Needville lead one run with one out. With two runners on base, Ondruch was able to erase the lead runner with a quick throw to third base for out No. 2 before Benge got the final out.