STATE CHAMPS: Lamar Blue completes undefeated run to 10U state title

TYLER — The Lamar Blue 10U All-Stars have left little doubt about their quality throughout the postseason run.
Lamar was 10-0 entering Tuesday’s 2022 Texas East 10U Baseball State Championship finals.
Lamar kept that high standard and finished undefeated at 11-0 for the state championship with a 19-4 win over Washington County.
Lamar outscored opponents 132-23 over 11 games, including six shutouts.
Lamar collected 12 hits, including multiple hits from Kolby Belter and Ethan Scudder. At the same time, Colton Tomlin (1.1 IP), Landon Ocampo (0.2 IP) and Carter Lawson (3.0 IP) combined to allow one earned run on four hits to earn the state banner Tuesday at Rose Capital West Little League’s fields at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
The state finals were a special moment for the team’s manager and Lamar Little League vice president Randall Collum.
The “Blue Bombers” manager is often the focal point for all operations around Lamar, and after the win, the only thing Collum had to coordinate was the team photo and passing out state pins.
“Honestly, this has been a long time coming,” Collum said. “I’ve been at Lamar for nine years. I saw one state championship in 2016 and came with my older son in 2019. We just didn’t quite make it; it didn’t feel right.
“This has felt like quite an accomplishment. These boys have worked hard for the past seven months.
“These boys started practicing in January, and here we are in July. They gave everything they had. They had a mission and wanted to do as well as they could.
“They did their best, outscoring opponents 35-4 at state,” Collum said.
The victory secured Lamar its first state title since 2017 and first 10U title since 2011. Collum has nothing but praise for his 14 Little Leaguers.
“They are all great kids,” Collum said. “They have great attitudes, and they want to come out and play.
“When you put 14 kids together that love baseball it shows. They were 11-0; you can’t beat that.”
The 10U victory sparks the anticipation for next year’s 11U tournament and the hopes for Lamar Little League players and fans.
“Things like this get the league and locals excited, Collum said. “It grows the league and helps kids stay around and develop.
“If we can win this at 10, there is no doubt in my mind that we can win this at 11 and 12.
“This group of kids is special, and you can see when they are in the field.
“We have a bright future ahead of us.”
Lamar was the visiting team for the opening game of a potential doubleheader for the Texas East 10U finals against Washington County.
The “Blue Bombers” started the scoring early with the lead-off batters Belter and Brooks Collum reaching base safely before stealing multiple bases, including home, to lead 1-0 before the No. 3 batter Scudder drove in Collum with a single.
Scudder came round the bases after moving up to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a ground out and stole home.
A string of errors gave Washington County two quick runs in the bottom of the frame, but Lamar answered in the second inning.
Seven batters reached base safely before the home team recorded an out, and Lamar led 9-2.
Tomlin and Lawson saw nine pitches, including eight balls, to put two runners on base ahead of Caellum Chavez’s double.
Chavez was aggressive on the base paths, moving to third on a throw home, and he scored on a wild pitch.
Belter walked ahead of three singles by Collum, Scudder and Abraham Silva.
Ocampo walked and stole second. Jackson Crew drove in Silva with a single to left field, and Ocampo stole home.
Belter generated another run in the third inning with a lead-off single, an error, a wild pitch, and ground out by Collum.
In the fourth inning, Tomlin collected a two-out walk. He moved to second on a passed ball and got to third on a Lawson single.
An error by the Washington County shortstop allowed Tomlin to score.
Lamar rounded out the scoring with a five-run rally in the fifth inning. Six batters reached base before an out was recorded.
Belter (single), Collum (walk) and Scudder (walk) loaded the bases. Silva forced home a run with a walk.
A wild pitch brought home another run, and Cole Yockey walked to refill the bags.
Dylan Rumple singled in a run, and Jaxson B brought home run No. 17 with a sacrifice fly.
Valentino Pickett cleared the bases with a single to right field to make it 19-0.
Lamar stormed the field after Lawson retired the first two batters, and second baseman Ocampo recorded the final out with a throw to first baseman Tomlin.
