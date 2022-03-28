State Champion: Needville’s Henke earns gold in Abilene; Brazos, EB lifters in Top 10

The Needville High School Blue Jays were represented by one powerlifter at the 2022 Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division 2 state powerlifting meet in Abilene this past weekend.
Landon Henke was the top qualifier for the boys’ 308-pound division, and he dominated the field with a total of 1,945 pounds. Henke beat the next lifter by 135 pounds with an 840-pound squat, 480-pound bench press and 625-pound deadlift.
The Blue Jay set a Division II record in the squat and overall total.
Henke’s total by himself was good for 13th place overall with seven points.
The senior finished second overall in the boys’ 275-pound weight class after tying with an overall total of 1,800.
Cougar trio in Top 10
The Brazos Cougars’ long trip back to Wallis from Abilene was made easier after all three competitors finished in the top 10 in their respective weight classes at the 2022 Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division 3 state championships.
Joseph Townsend earned a medal in the 165-pound weight class with a fourth-place finish. He had a total of 1,410 pounds, including a 575-pound squat, 285-pound bench press and 550-pound deadlift.
Kasey Zientek finished fifth in the boys’ 220-pound weight class with a total of 1,560 pounds. He had a 640-pound squat, 345-pound bench press and 575-pound deadlift.
Bryan Maldonado was ninth in the boys’ 123-pound weight class with a total of 915. He squatted 375 pounds, bench pressed 190 pounds and deadlifted 350 pounds.
“The bar doesn’t lie; it’s a very humbling place,” Brazos athletic director Ryan Roecher said. “Results are revealed from weeks and days and hours of work done outside the sight of others. I am so proud of Cougars for their commitment and determination this season.”
Townsend increased his total by 35 points, while Zientek added 110 pounds to his tally.
Brazos finished 27th overall in the team standings with three points due to tiebreakers; the Cougars were tied with seven schools with three points for 20th place overall.
Brahma power
This past weekend, three athletes from the East Bernard High School competed in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division 3 state powerlifting meet in Abilene.
East Bernard senior Jay Galvan finished fourth place in the 198-pound weight class. Galvan had personal best in total weight, the squat and bench press. He combined to lift 1,565 pounds, 15 pounds away from a top-three finish. The winner in the weight class from Mathis lifted 1,685 pounds.
Of the 183 powerlifters competing in Division III, Galvan lifted the 32nd most weight.
His bench press of 420 pounds was the 17th best at state.
“I am so proud of what these three young men accomplished at the state meet,” East Bernard coach Patrick Reinecke said. “There was a lot of tough competition in Division III this year at the state meet, and they pushed themselves, hit new personal weight records, and represented East Bernard well.”
East Bernard scored two points at state, tying them for 10th place. Boling scored no points. San Diego, in South Texas, won the state with 22 points.
Brahma junior Johnny Martinez was 10th in the 148-pound weight class with a combined lift of 1,145 pounds.
East Bernard senior Blake Jedlicka lifted a combined 1,370 pounds coming in 12th place in the 198-pound weight class. Jedlicka set personal bests in total weight, bench press and deadlift. From the regional meet, he added 50 pounds to his personal best.
