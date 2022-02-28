Stafford falls in a regional rematch with Miller

The setting was the same for the rematch Monday between Stafford and Corpus Christi Miller. The two programs separated by nearly 200 miles met in the middle at Cuero High School for the regional quarterfinals.
But unfortunately for the Spartans, the result was not another 25-point victory. After a back-and-forth game contest with the Buccaneers, Stafford lost to Miller, 75-72.
The biggest play of the game came in the final minute.
After a defensive rebound on a free-throw, the Spartans had the ball, down 73-72 with 37 seconds left. Senior Z’corrian Haynes attempted to give junior Glenn Bishop the ball with a bounce pass. Ball pressure by sophomore Dmare Lister made sure the pass wasn’t easy and the effort resulted in a turnover with 30 seconds left.
Miller defender Maliki Winn stepped in front of Bishop, who was posted up in the paint, and the senior Buccaneer was able to tip the pass away for a Miller steal.
Senior Joshua Posas converted two free throws to set his scoring total at a game-high 20 points and put Miller up 75-72.
Stafford had the ball with 18 seconds out of a timeout. The Spartans were able to get an offensive rebound after missed quick shot and swing the ball around to senior Quavious Lilly, who had a three-point attempt go all the way around the rim and sling out. Miller took possession after a held ball with four seconds.
Stafford trailed 57-50 entering the fourth inning, but the Spartans were able to make runs to tighten the margin down one point, 67-66, in the final three minutes of the game.
The Spartans were led by Bishop with 14 points at halftime, with Stafford was in front 37-33 after taking a 22-15 lead in the first quarter.
Stafford finishes the year with a 30-9 record after going 11-1 in District 25-4A.
Miller (27-7) advances to play the winner of Somerset (29-4) and Rio Hondo (21-14), who will play on Tuesday.
