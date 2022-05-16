Stafford duo earn silver medals at state

AUSTIN — The Stafford Spartans competed in four events at the 4A state meet and returned with two silvers, not bad for a day’s work.
Both of the Stafford boys, senior Quardale Patt and junior Andrew Huff, earned silver medals on Thursday at Myers Stadium in Austin.
Patt finished second in the boys’ shot put with a mark of 55 feet and 8.75 inches.
“Today was big,” Patt said. “I feel great.”
Patt got his state medal on his third throw after jumping into second place with an opening effort of 53-11.50. He closed his state throws with a mark of 54.125.
“I was nervous the whole time,” Patt said. “I was numb, but I felt a good release that time.”
Huff earned the silver in the discus throw with a mark of 171-11, his final throw of the day. He was second behind only Sanger senior Rylan Smart after three rounds after Huff’s toss of 171-5. Smart won the event with a throw of 173-3.
“It felt OK (to get silver), but I wanted the gold,” Huff said. “I have something to work for after this.”
Huff had the chance to reflect on Stafford getting two state medals on Thursday.
“That is cool,” Huff said. “I wish it was two golds, but we still have one more year,”
Junior Amber Butler ran in two events for Stafford. She was ninth in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 12.53.
Butler along with teammates, junior Madison Robinson, freshman Paige Lewis and freshman Tori Williams, finished ninth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.80.
