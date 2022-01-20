Stafford bounces back against Needville

NEEDVILLE — Tuesday’s District 24-5A contest featured two Fort Bend County programs heading in different directions.
An inexperienced Needville team hosted a No. 14 state-ranked Stafford program, and the Spartans won 66-35.
Coming off of a crushing defeat by Brazosport on Friday, the Spartans wasted little time dispatching the young, struggling Blue Jays.
Stafford Head Coach David Montano was pleased his team could work out kinks and attempt new schemes in the team’s much-needed win.
“Any time you take a tough loss, it’s always good to be back in the win column,” Montano said. “We were able to fix some of the errors we made that were key factors to that loss. Getting back on track and trying some new things were positives for us.”
The Spartans led every second of the game, beginning with a 17-5 run in the first quarter. Stafford followed with a 23-10 run in the second to go up 40-15 at the half.
Needville Head Coach Patrick Oliver knew that falling behind early was a recipe for disaster.
“I thought we could’ve played better early on,” Oliver said. “We had some chances in the first and second quarters with some shots around the basket that we didn’t make that led them [Stafford] to build their lead.”
Needville’s defense tightened in the second half, allowing 26 points. However, the deficit was too steep and the Blue Jays suffered a sixth straight loss.
Stafford’s Justin Ugo and Glenn Bishop were the Spartans’ top scorers at 12 points each.
Jeancarlos Lara was a bright spot for the Blue Jays, converting five three-pointers during his 17-point night.
Despite another hard loss, Oliver feels his youthful Blue Jays continually learn despite their latest defeat.
“We really only have one kid with varsity experience so all of these games give us valuable experience and help us try to get better,” Oliver said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say there is one specific game but all of them are helpful. I thought our kids played hard and we executed some offense but we have to do better defensively.”
The Spartans’ dominant win was not without its flaws, according to Montano.
“Going forward, we have to pick up our defensive intensity and our rebounding,” Montano said. “It was one of the big factors in our losses so it was nice to get this on film so we can watch it and improve.”
Stafford advances to 13-9, 3-1 and Needville falls to 3-20, 0-5.
