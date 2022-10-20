 Skip to main content
St. Fort preps for Battle for Highway 59

Marc St. Fort and the Randle Lions will seek their first LCISD win in program history in Saturday’s Battle for Highway 59.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

TERRY (2-5, 0-4) VS. MAGNOLIA WEST (5-2, 3-2), THURSDAY 7 P.M.

The Terry Rangers open a three-game homestand with an upset attempt against the talented Magnolia West Mustangs at Traylor Stadium.

The Rangers are in the midst of a five-game losing streak while Magnolia West fell to Fulshear last week.

Offensive woes have been a pattern that Coach Darnell Jackson would like changed.

The Rangers average 13.4 points per contest with only six scored in the past two games.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs saw a two-game winning streak end but held Fulshear’s high-scoring offense to its lowest total this season.

Magnolia West also stifled Foster’s high-powered offense in its 12-7 win on Sept. 30.

