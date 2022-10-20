St. Fort preps for Battle for Highway 59

TERRY (2-5, 0-4) VS. MAGNOLIA WEST (5-2, 3-2), THURSDAY 7 P.M.
The Terry Rangers open a three-game homestand with an upset attempt against the talented Magnolia West Mustangs at Traylor Stadium.
The Rangers are in the midst of a five-game losing streak while Magnolia West fell to Fulshear last week.
Offensive woes have been a pattern that Coach Darnell Jackson would like changed.
The Rangers average 13.4 points per contest with only six scored in the past two games.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs saw a two-game winning streak end but held Fulshear’s high-scoring offense to its lowest total this season.
Magnolia West also stifled Foster’s high-powered offense in its 12-7 win on Sept. 30.
Terry’s woes have primarily been caused by its 14 turnovers this season.
The Rangers’ defense has forced turnovers with seven interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
Terry will likely attempt to play keep away with its rushing game led by Marvin Thomas and Marcus Townsend.
FULSHEAR (6-1, 4-1) VS. KEMPNER (0-7, 0-5), FRIDAY 7 P.M.
The Fulshear Chargers are amidst a three-way tie for first place in District 10-5A and will look to keep pace against a struggling Kempner squad.
Head Coach Nick Codutti and his Chargers are going through the team’s best start in program history.
They have done so through offense, scoring nearly 52 points a game.
Last week, Fulshear had to rely on its defense after scoring its lowest total in the 23-20 win against Magnolia West.
The defense allows nearly 30 points a game but has begun playing its best in the past two games. The Chargers allowed 14 to Friendswood on Oct. 8.
Davion Godley continues to have a strong campaign for the Chargers with a team-leading 14 touchdowns.
This will be the teams’ first-ever meeting.
NEEDVILLE (3-5, 0-4) AT BAY CITY (4-3, 1-2), FRIDAY 7 P.M.
The Needville Blue Jays will hope to end their losing streak against Bay City this Friday night at Needville Stadium.
Needville’s last District 10-4A win came at the expense of the Bay City Blackcats in the Jays’ only district victory last season, 56-6.
Since then, the Blue Jays have not won a district game despite starting the season 3-1.
This year, the Blackcats seem much improved from a 2-7 season last year.
The Blackcats’ rushing attack has been impressive, averaging 6.5 yards per carry with 19 touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Da’Shawn Burton provides the majority of the rushing attack for the Blue Jays.
Burton contributes 58% of Needville’s rushing offense and has scored nine of the team’s 13 touchdowns on the ground.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED (3-5, 1-3) vs. RANDLE (3-4, 1-2), SATURDAY 2 P.M.
A new rivalry hits the gridiron for the first time Saturday afternoon at Traylor Stadium when Lamar Consolidated and Randle battle in the Fight for Highway 59.
The Lions are coming off a 34-28 win over Montgomery on Oct. 13, the first home win and district win in program history.
Randle quarterback Leo Garza completed 13-26 pass attempts for 241 yards and one score in last week’s win over Montgomery, hitting three different receivers for at least three receptions. Junior back Zion Lewis ran the ball 19 times for 107 yards and one score, while Cortney Brown added two touchdowns on the ground for the Lions.
Montgomery tried three onside kicks against Randle, recovering two while the third skipped out of bounds.
The Mustangs are coming off a 17-3 loss Friday at Brenham, the team’s third straight loss after a 42-35 overtime win over Rudder on Sept. 24.
Junior quarterback Nathan Lowther completed 10 of 19 pass tries for 66 yards, while Justin McCullough ran the ball 15 times for 49 yards. Simon Omoruyi and Jason McCullough each caught four passes for 32 yards to lead Lamar receivers.
Randle comes into the contest scoring more than 27 points per contest, giving up more than 31 per game, while Lamar is scoring less than 15 points per game, yielding more than 23 a game.
GEORGE RANCH (4-4, 4-2) AT DULLES (2-5, 2-3), SATURDAY 1 P.M.
The George Ranch Longhorns trek to Mercer Stadium in Sugar Land Saturday afternoon to take on the Dulles Vikings in a meeting of teams trying to get back on track.
Dulles is coming off a 45-14 loss at Hightower on Oct. 7 that saw the Vikings yield 494 total yards in a game they never led.
Senior Trayveon Richard led the team with 14 tackles on defense, while TJ Shittu and Hez Smith each recorded one sack.
Dulles comes into the contest scoring just over six points per game, giving up more than 33 to opposing offenses.
George Ranch is coming into this game on the heels of Friday’s 50-0 home loss to Hightower.
Junior quarterback Deion Drinkard had 15 pass attempts, completing seven for 93 yards and two interceptions. Junior back Jaden Shelton ran the ball 16 times for 52 yards to lead the GR ground attack.
Junior receiver Julius Carter led the Longhorns with five catches for 73 yards.
George Ranch averages a little more than 12 points per game, giving up 31 points per game on defense.
The Longhorns are 1-2 in their last three, with the last win coming in overtime on Oct. 8 at Bush (20-17). Dulles hasn’t won since an Oct. 1 home game over Bush, a 14-9 decision in regulation.
