Space Cowboys wins series against Albuquerque

SUGAR LAND — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys dominated the Albuquerque Isotopes, winning four out of six games in last week’s series at Constellation Field, thanks to the returns of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy to the diamond.

The series opened on Tuesday with a disappointing 8-3 loss for the Space Cowboys.

Albuquerque took an early lead, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning.

However, Pedro Leon’s solo home run in the bottom of the third brought Sugar Land back into the game.

The Isotopes then secured a four-run sixth inning, sealing their victory.

The Space Cowboys rebounded strongly on Wednesday, securing a decisive 8-2 win over the Isotopes.

Although Jose Urquidy faced some challenges on his return to the mound, he ultimately found his rhythm and pitched a scoreless third inning.

