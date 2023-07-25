Space Cowboys wins series against Albuquerque

SUGAR LAND — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys dominated the Albuquerque Isotopes, winning four out of six games in last week’s series at Constellation Field, thanks to the returns of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy to the diamond.
The series opened on Tuesday with a disappointing 8-3 loss for the Space Cowboys.
Albuquerque took an early lead, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning.
However, Pedro Leon’s solo home run in the bottom of the third brought Sugar Land back into the game.
The Isotopes then secured a four-run sixth inning, sealing their victory.
The Space Cowboys rebounded strongly on Wednesday, securing a decisive 8-2 win over the Isotopes.
Although Jose Urquidy faced some challenges on his return to the mound, he ultimately found his rhythm and pitched a scoreless third inning.
With RBIs from Alvarez and Shay Whitcomb, Sugar Land staged a comeback in the third inning, leveling the score at 2-2.
The team’s strong batting performance, combined with Kyle McGowin’s excellent pitching, secured the win for the Space Cowboys.
Thursday’s game saw another stellar pitching night, this time from Spenser Watkins.
A 12-hit effort from the Space Cowboys led them to an 11-3 victory over the Isotopes.
Watkins delivered an exceptional six-inning performance, allowing just one run while striking out five.
The Space Cowboys’ bats were hot, with Bannon, Hamilton, and Perez each racing home.
On Friday, Sugar Land continued its winning streak with a 7-3 victory over Albuquerque.
Salazar shone with a four-RBI night, and Singleton, Matijevic, and Marty Costes each contributed single runs to secure the win.
Saturday’s game was a close battle, but Singleton’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth gave the Space Cowboys a 7-5 victory, capping off a hard-fought game.
The team showed resilience after initially trailing 3-0, eventually coming back to secure the win.
Unfortunately, the Space Cowboys could not maintain their momentum on Sunday and suffered a 6-1 defeat against the Isotopes.
They scored one run in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.
Looking ahead, the Space Cowboys will hit the road for a six-game series in Las Vegas starting on Tuesday with an overall record of 40-56.
