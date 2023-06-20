Space Cowboys struggle in Sacramento homestand

SUGAR LAND - A six-game homestand at Constellation Field yielded disappointing results for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, as they only managed to win two games during the series against the Sacramento River Cats.
The Space Cowboys kicked off the seven-game series with a rare walk-off walk victory on Tuesday.
The team secured a 9-8 win, extending their winning streak to six games, the longest of the season thus far.
Sugar Land had an opportunity to avoid the dramatics in the top of the ninth with an 8-6 lead.
However, relief pitcher Joe Record faltered in closing out the save, allowing the River Cats to tie the game at eight heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Bligh Madris sealed the game with an RBI on a four-pitch walk.
The bases were loaded by JJ Matijevic and Justin Dirden, who both drew walks, while Luke Berryhill reached on an infield single.
In addition, Quincy Hamilton displayed his power by hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Shay Whitcomb continued his hot streak by hitting his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth.
The winning streak ended on Wednesday as the River Cats defeated the Space Cowboys 9-5 in a game featuring 18 Sacramento hits.
The Space Cowboys took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning, with Joe Perez singling to score Whitcomb and Alex McKenna hitting his second home run of the season in the following at-bat.
After narrowing the deficit to 3-2, the River Cats again fell behind by three runs when Madris hit his 10th home run.
The bullpen struggles returned for Sugar Land as Austin Hansen and Blake Taylor surrendered seven unanswered runs, resulting in a victory for Sacramento.
Thursday night’s game turned into a sloppy affair, with four errors undermining the Space Cowboys’ chances in a 10-3 rout.
Whitcomb hit his fifth home run in nine games, a two-run blast to left-center field, and Perez walked in a run after a wild pitch allowed Dirden to score.
The Space Cowboys’ pitching staff, composed of Kyle McGowin, Austin Davis, Enoli Paredes, and Tyler Brown, recorded 13 strikeouts.
On Friday, fans received free Dusty Baker replica World Series rings, but the Space Cowboys failed to secure a victory as Sacramento claimed their third consecutive win with a score of 5-3.
The Sugar Land offense struggled to reach base as the River Cats built a 4-0 lead by the midpoint of the fifth inning.
Matijevic injected some excitement into the ballpark by hitting his eighth home run of the season, cutting the lead to 4-1.
Despite a rally attempt in the ninth inning with Berryhill hitting a two-run shot to center, the Space Cowboys fell short after falling behind 5-1.
The Space Cowboys secured their second win in the series with a commanding 10-3 victory on Saturday.
Attendees were given Space Cowboys jerseys and witnessed several home runs courtesy of Dirden, Perez, and David Hensley.
A throwing error by Sacramento allowed Pedro Leon and Perez to score in the second inning.
Berryhill and Matijevic each contributed an RBI double, while Hensley added to the tally with a sacrifice fly, earning him the first of his three RBIs.
Nick Allgeyer delivered a solid performance on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing three hits, one run, two walks, and recording six strikeouts.
The series’ final game was marred by Sacramento’s seven-run seventh inning, resulting in an 11-2 loss for the Space Cowboys.
The game had a 3-2 score heading into the seventh, with Hamilton providing an RBI single in the fourth and Dirden hitting a home run in the fifth.
Starting pitcher Tamarez also performed well, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing two earned runs, five hits, one walk, and striking out seven batters.
Davis took over but struggled, conceding five runs in his inning.
With a record of 31-38, the Space Cowboys currently sit in third place in the East Division of the Pacific Coast League.
The Space Cowboys are hoping for better fortunes as they hit the road for a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees, starting on Tuesday.
All games against the Los Angeles Angels Triple-A affiliate will commence at 7:35 p.m., except for Sunday’s game, which is scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. start.
Sugar Land will return home on June 28 to face the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
On Monday, the Space Cowboys released their promotional schedule for the second half of the season, including three replica World Series ring giveaways, four jersey giveaways, three bobblehead giveaways and a wide variety of theme nights.
The first series after the All-Star Break begins Friday, July 14 being a Jeremy Pena replica World Series ring giveaway presented by Houston Methodist.
The game is also part of the Holiday Lights in July celebration.
The next day is Margaritaville Night, with a specialty jersey and auction with proceeds benefitting Candlelighters. The team is also giving away a Space Cowboys Aloha Shirt presented by United Health Care.
The following series, the team gives away a Lance McCullers Jr. replica World Series Ring presented by Pepsi Friday, July 21.
80’s Night follows the next day with a Yordan Alvarez rainbow throwback jersey presented by Amaro Law Firm, with an Escape Houston: A Tribute to Journey concert taking place postgame.
Sunday, July 23, is a tote bag giveaway presented by Constellation.
The team’s last World Series ring giveaway is Friday, Aug. 4 with an Alex Bregman ring giveaway night, presented by Assured Flow Solutions. The game is also Boy Scout Night presented by Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine.
The next night, the team celebrates Western Weekend with a Space Cowboys western jersey giveaway presented by Regions Bank, with a Space Cowboys belt buckle giveaway presented by Broookside Equipment following Aug. 5.
Paint Your Own Bobblehead night kids off the lone two-week homestand of the season Saturday, Aug. 19 for Art Appreciation Night, including special game-worn jerseys designed by local students.
