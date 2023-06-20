 Skip to main content
Space Cowboys struggle in Sacramento homestand

SUGAR LAND - A six-game homestand at Constellation Field yielded disappointing results for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, as they only managed to win two games during the series against the Sacramento River Cats.

The Space Cowboys kicked off the seven-game series with a rare walk-off walk victory on Tuesday.

The team secured a 9-8 win, extending their winning streak to six games, the longest of the season thus far.

Sugar Land had an opportunity to avoid the dramatics in the top of the ninth with an 8-6 lead.

However, relief pitcher Joe Record faltered in closing out the save, allowing the River Cats to tie the game at eight heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Bligh Madris sealed the game with an RBI on a four-pitch walk.

The bases were loaded by JJ Matijevic and Justin Dirden, who both drew walks, while Luke Berryhill reached on an infield single.

