Space Cowboys' slow start continues after first home series

Sugar Land’s baseball team struggled over the weekend and is on a four-game losing streak ahead of its road trip at Tacoma.
Opening week at Constellation Field was not a welcoming homecoming as the Space Cowboys finished 1-5 against their Pacific Coast League East rivals Round Rock Express.
Following a disappointing home opener on Tuesday, the Space Cowboys won their first game in Constellation Field since the rebrand.
The pitchers were essential in the 2-1 win with Jonathan Bermudez, Zac Rosscup, Enoli Paredes and Josh James allowing six hits and one run with six strikeouts.
Michael Papierski scored off a groundout in the fourth and Alex McKenna homered in the fifth to give Sugar Land the tight win.
The positivity was short-lived as the Space Cowboys squandered a 2-1 lead in the ninth in Thursday’s 4-2 loss in 10 innings.
J.J. Matijevic and Korey Lee both homered in the bottom of the sixth to give the Space Cowboys the late advantage.
However, a Sam Huff homer in the ninth sent the game to extra innings.
Bubba Thompson and Ryan Dorow won the game for the Express on a pair of RBIs in the 10th.
Friday’s game saw less drama as the Express jumped out early to a 7-0 lead
The Space Cowboys prevented a shutout with a groundout RBI in the seventh from Alex De Goti and a wild pitch that brought De Goti home in the ninth.
The score ended in favor of the Express, 7-2.
Saturday was the same story as Round Rock started fast with a 3-0 lead in the fifth.
A home run from Franklin Barreto to right center field gave the Space Cowboys their first runs of the game but Round Rock’s David Wendzel brought three more across in his next two at-bats.
Corey Julks and David Hensley each had RBI singles late but Sugar Land dropped another, 6-3.
Easter Sunday finished with the same 6-3 outcome as Saturday but the road to the end took a different path.
This time, the Space Cowboys enjoyed a 3-1 lead past the fifth.
J.J. Matijevic, Julks and De Goti each brought in runs in the bottom of the fourth to give Sugar Land the lead.
However, the pitching staff could not put the game away as Nick Tanielu brought the tying runs in the sixth.
A three-run homer in the ninth for Matt Carpenter ended a disappointing first homestand for the newly christened Space Cowboys.
Matijevic has been a bright spot early on with four homers and a team-leading nine RBIs on a .297 batting average.
The bats continue to hinder the Space Cowboys in the early going. The team collectively has a .221 batting average, ranking last in the PCL.
Sugar Land is also last in home runs and RBIs.
Space Cowboy batters are accompanied by a pitching staff with a 3.81 ERA — third best in the PCL.
Sugar Land is on the road this week at Tacoma, starting today at 8:05 p.m., for a six game series.
The Space Cowboys are now 3-9 and are last in the PCL.
