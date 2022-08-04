 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Space Cowboys roster shaken up after deadline

  • 0

The MLB trade deadline is a busy time for most MLB franchises and the Houston Astros were no exception as transactions put a lot of new faces in the majors and at Constellation Field.

The Astros began their busy deadline activity by acquiring Orioles’ first baseman and designated hitter Trey Mancini Monday afternoon.

The three-team trade with Baltimore and Tampa Bay saw Sugar Land outfielder Jose Siri go to the Rays.

Siri struggled on the big stage but tore up Triple-A going .296 with nine home runs in 16 games with the Space Cowboys.

Mancini has had a strong 2022 campaign and has a $10 million mutual option that could keep him in Houston next season.

The 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year has hit .268 for 10 home runs.

Mancini bolsters the first-baseman position which has seen a down year from 2021 batting champion Yuli Gurriel.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.