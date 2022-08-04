Space Cowboys roster shaken up after deadline

The MLB trade deadline is a busy time for most MLB franchises and the Houston Astros were no exception as transactions put a lot of new faces in the majors and at Constellation Field.
The Astros began their busy deadline activity by acquiring Orioles’ first baseman and designated hitter Trey Mancini Monday afternoon.
The three-team trade with Baltimore and Tampa Bay saw Sugar Land outfielder Jose Siri go to the Rays.
Siri struggled on the big stage but tore up Triple-A going .296 with nine home runs in 16 games with the Space Cowboys.
Mancini has had a strong 2022 campaign and has a $10 million mutual option that could keep him in Houston next season.
The 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year has hit .268 for 10 home runs.
Mancini bolsters the first-baseman position which has seen a down year from 2021 batting champion Yuli Gurriel.
Astros’ No. 12 prospect Chayce McDermott was also included in the deal and was sent to Baltimore. The right-handed pitcher spent this season in High-A Asheville.
Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez was brought in for the Astros prospects Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu later Monday evening.
A Red Sox since 2008, the 31-year-old posts a .282 batting average with 8 homers and 42 RBIs. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado hit .173, 10 home runs and 30 RBIs.
His arrival demoted backup catcher Korey Lee back to Sugar Land.
Vazquez is in the final year of his four-year, $20.3 million deal.
Valdez leaves Sugar Land hitting .296 for 10 homers and 32 RBIs. Abreu spent the season with Double-A Corpus Christi hitting .249 with an .858 OPS along with 23 stolen bases in 89 games.
The Astros also dealt veteran starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Atlanta Braves for left-handed reliever Will Smith.
Smith brings 10 years of experience in the bullpen with a career 3.61 ERA, 640 strikeouts and 91 saves.
Odorizzi’s exit opens the sixth spot in the rotation for the hopeful return of Lance McCullers, Jr. who is in the midst of his rehab assignment with Sugar Land.
