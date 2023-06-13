Space Cowboys rebound, winning 5-straight

ALBUQUERQUE — The Space Cowboys enjoyed a successful outing in last week’s six-game series at Albuquerque, ending with a five-game winning streak courtesy of two impactful new additions, Quincy Hamilton and Shay Whitcomb, to their lineup.
Sugar Land had a challenging series on the road against their rival, the Round Rock Express, where they lost four in a row.
The series at Isotopes Park kicked off on Tuesday with an intense back-and-forth battle resulting in an 11-7 loss.
Pitching remained a concern for the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.
After the visitors took a 5-0 lead by the midway point of the third inning, the Isotopes outscored Sugar Land 11-2 to secure a come-from-behind victory.
Pedro Leon hit his eighth home run of the season, while Whitcomb launched his first.
Bligh Madris contributed with an RBI triple, Korey Lee with an RBI double, and Joe Perez with an RBI single.
Leon also drove in another run with a single in the sixth inning.
Shawn Dubin lost after surrendering five runs in his 2.1 innings of relief.
Following three consecutive losses where they conceded 47 runs, the Space Cowboys put together their best stretch of the season.
The Space Cowboys again started strong on Wednesday, taking a 5-0 lead after four innings.
Hamilton hit his first two home runs of the season, while Leon added another homer.
The Isotopes mounted a comeback but fell short this time, losing 5-4.
The Space Cowboys’ pitching staff, consisting of Misael Tamarez, Tyler Brown, Cesar Gomez, and Joe Record, recorded a dozen strikeouts and allowed only five hits.
On Thursday, Jario Solis rebounded from a difficult start on the mound for Sugar Land.
The right-hander was down 2-0 on the scoreboard after just two pitches.
However, Solis completed six innings, giving up three hits, one walk, and striking out seven, marking his longest performance since 2017.
The 23-year-old earned the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors.
“After the first inning, I just tried to throw the ball over the zone and work on it as one pitch at a time and focus on that,” said Solis. “It was very exciting to go deep in that game, knowing I’ve been through some hard situations in my career, but it’s exciting to finally be back and to be able to help the team win.”
David Hensley went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, driving in Yonathan Daza and J.J. Matijevic with a double.
Whitcomb crushed a three-run home run, his second in three games, while Hamilton drilled his third homer in two games with a blast to right-center field, securing a 6-3 victory.
Friday’s game featured an exciting comeback by Sugar Land.
Trailing by four runs in the seventh, the Space Cowboys scored eight unanswered runs through the ninth inning.
The Space Cowboys’ bats were on fire as the team hit three home runs.
Bligh Madris hit his eighth home run of the season in the first inning, Luke Berryhill homered for the fourth time in the seventh, and Hensley added another homer later in the inning.
Alex McKenna’s RBI triple in the eighth brought home three runs, including the go-ahead run, leading to an 8-6 win.
The Isotopes tied the game in the ninth, but Perez reached first base on a throwing error that allowed Madris and Leon to score, resulting in a 10-8 victory for the Space Cowboys.
Whitcomb and Hamilton continued their impressive performance, hitting home runs again in Saturday’s 9-3 win.
Whitcomb’s blast put the Space Cowboys ahead 3-0. In the fifth inning, Hensley earned an RBI walk, Justin Dirden hit a sacrifice fly, and Perez singled for an RBI, extending the lead to 6-0.
Matijevic and Hamilton hit home runs in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, while Hensley recorded his second RBI of the night.
Bryan Garcia started the game on the mound, pitching four scoreless innings and striking out four.
Jimmy Endersby was credited with the victory, surrendering three hits and two runs in two innings.
The series concluded with Dubin finding redemption in a 7-6 Sunday win.
After falling behind 1-0, the Space Cowboys responded with Matijevic’s RBI double and Perez’s sacrifice fly.
Madris added to the lead with a three-RBI performance, including his ninth home run of the season in the third inning.
Hensley earned an RBI walk for the second consecutive game, and Leon hit an RBI single in the sixth.
The Space Cowboys still rank last in the Pacific Coast League in batting average, hitting .260, but they are sixth out of 10 teams in home runs.
Their team ERA is also ranked sixth-best in the league.
The winning streak improved the Space Cowboys’ record to 29-34 as they prepare for a six-game homestand against the Sacramento River Cats, starting Tuesday and running through Sunday.
San Francisco’s Triple-A affiliate enters Constellation Field with the same record as the Space Cowboys.
All games, except for Sunday’s, will begin at 7:05 p.m., while Sunday’s game will start at 6:05 p.m.
