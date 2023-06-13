 Skip to main content
Space Cowboys rebound, winning 5-straight

ALBUQUERQUE — The Space Cowboys enjoyed a successful outing in last week’s six-game series at Albuquerque, ending with a five-game winning streak courtesy of two impactful new additions, Quincy Hamilton and Shay Whitcomb, to their lineup.

Sugar Land had a challenging series on the road against their rival, the Round Rock Express, where they lost four in a row.

The series at Isotopes Park kicked off on Tuesday with an intense back-and-forth battle resulting in an 11-7 loss.

Pitching remained a concern for the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.

After the visitors took a 5-0 lead by the midway point of the third inning, the Isotopes outscored Sugar Land 11-2 to secure a come-from-behind victory.

Pedro Leon hit his eighth home run of the season, while Whitcomb launched his first.

Bligh Madris contributed with an RBI triple, Korey Lee with an RBI double, and Joe Perez with an RBI single.

