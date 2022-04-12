Space Cowboys prepare for landing in Tuesday's home opener

The Space Cowboys will officially land in Sugar Land Tuesday for the team’s Pacific Coast League home opener. Sugar Land hosts the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field.
Space Cowboys’ manager Mickey Storey spoke with anticipation for the home debut ahead of the start of the 2022 season.
“Last year got off to a slow start with covid and the hangover of the protocols but as the season went along, we got better,” Storey said.
“This season, we are pretty free and clear of a normal schedule and get to play some teams we didn’t get to last year.
"I’m excited we got an experienced roster with big league experience and a lot of young players who weren’t here last year who will make an impact.”
Third baseman David Hensley and right fielder Cory Julks were among many Storey has confidence in going into his third season as the Astros Triple-A manager.
The first home stand of the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate will not be without its benefits to the fans.Tuesday’s opener offers fans a Space Cowboys magnet schedule and a commemorative ticket stub.
A pair of custom Nike Air Force 1 shoes will also be auctioned through the fifth inning with the proceeds benefiting Sugar Land police officer Ruben Munoz. Munoz was critically injured in late March when his patrol car was struck on duty.
Dinner and drinks will also be wallet-friendly this week with Wednesday nights being Dollar Dogs and Thirsty Thursdays offering $2 beers and sodas.
Friday night will also be lit courtesy of the Space Cowboys with postgame fireworks after every Friday home game.
The weekend offers the early fans gifts as the first 2,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a Jose Altuve replica Space Cowboys home jersey on Saturday and a Ready to Ride t-shirt on Sunday. Kids can also play catch in the outfield and run the bases before every Sunday home game.
All this week’s games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for Sunday which starts at 2:05 p.m.
Storey feels the team and the community have been receptive to the rebranding. “It’s awesome and it has a different vibe,” Storey said. “A lot of players have said the same thing with the colors and the artwork in the locker rooms and the uniforms presented.
"I think the rebrand has created a different buzz for the city and it’s fun to have people here to get those juices flowing.”
Tickets through May 22 can be purchased at slspacecowboys.com/tickets.
