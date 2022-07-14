Space Cowboys offer free tickets to Goodwill donors

Good Samaritans to Goodwill Houston will be rewarded by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with free tickets to any Wednesday home game going forward.
The team announced Tuesday that fans can donate any “gently used” items at any Goodwill store or donation to receive a voucher for any remaining home games on hump day.
Attendees can also bring their items to Constellation Field on the day of the game to receive a general admission ticket to that night’s game.
Remaining Wednesday home games are played on Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Aug. 31, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21.
All Wednesday games also offer fans $1 hot dogs presented by Texas Chili Company.
The Space Cowboys stand 37-48 as of Wednesday morning.
For more information and to purchase tickets for other games, visit https://www.milb.com/sugar-land/tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.