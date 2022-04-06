Space Cowboys lose season opener at Sacramento

The debut for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys ended in heartbreak Tuesday night as the Sacramento River Cats knocked off Sugar Land in walk-off fashion, 8-7.
Tuesday’s opening night was a good day for the bats as the hometown River Cats pulled up to a 6-5 lead at the end of three.
Sugar Land’s J.J. Matijevic earned the first home run in Space Cowboys’ history with a two-run blast in the first.
Space Cowboys’ opening day starting pitcher J.P. France struggled and only pitched through two-thirds of an inning before being pulled.
Errors also doomed the road team early on as the Space Cowboys finished with three compared to none from Sacramento.
Shortstop Pedro Leon was the most productive batter for Sugar Land, hitting three-for-five with two RBIs.
Left fielder Marty Costes was also two-for-four at the plate.
The action slowed as the pitchers took over and kept the game in check until the ninth.
A wild pitch from Sacramento’s Matt Carasiti brought Leon in to score to tie the game at six.
However, Sacramento’s David Villar was the hero of the night with an RBI single off of reliever Enoli Paredes for the win.
Game two of the series was Wednesday and the series will continue through Sunday.
