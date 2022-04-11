Space Cowboys finish Sacramento series on a high note

The Space Cowboys rebounded over the weekend with a pair of wins to close their series against the Sacramento River Cats winning 1-0 on Saturday and 8-1 on Sunday.
The bullpen struggles continued into Friday night with the team’s fourth straight loss in extra innings, 7-6.
A fly ball from Luis Gonzalez put away the Space Cowboys in the 12th inning.
Sugar Land built up a 6-0 lead from RBIs from Alex De Goti (3), Pedro Leon (2) and Alex McKenna (1).
However, the River Cats rallied again with seven unanswered runs from the fifth inning and onward.
Sacramento had 16 hits off the Sugar Land pitchers but was struck out 15 times.
After starting 0-4, the pitching staff put together their strongest performances of the early season.
The Space Cowboys earned their first win with shutout performances from pitchers Chad Donato, Shawn Dubin, Jon Olczak and Josh James. Collectively the mound crew let up just two hits and 13 strikeouts.
The lone score came off a ground ball single from David Hensley to score Alex De Goti.
Sunday saw another dominant showing on the mound J.P. France rebounded from his tough outing on opening night.The right-hander went four innings allowing one run and struck out eight.
Seth Martinez, Zac Rosscup, Adam Morgan and Jojanse Torres allowed just one hit together and struck out five.
The batters this time made it easier for the staff as the lineup combined for 14 hits. J.J. Matijevic and Hensley continued their great starts to the season with Hensley going three-for-four with four RBIs and Matijevic hitting three-for-five with an RBI. Runs were also scored by De Goti, Pedro Leon and Marty Costes.
Sacramento scored in the fifth with an RBI double from Arquimedes Gamboa. Sugar Land heads home for the first time this season today on a two-game winning streak, 2-4, to begin its six-game series against Round Rock at Constellation Field.
