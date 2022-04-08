Space Cowboys drop to 0-3 after shutout Thursday

The Space Cowboys are still searching for its first win after another tough outing at the mound as the Sacramento River Cats scored three runs in the eighth to win 4-3 Wednesday night and shutout Sugar Land on Thursday, 6-0.
It has been a rough start to the 2022 campaign as Sugar Land continues to struggle at Sutter Health Park in California’s capital city.
Sugar Land came into the bottom of the eighth with a 3-1 lead before Sacramento's Ricardo Genoves blasted a three-run bomb to left field to lead 4-3.
Sugar Land built its lead early in the second with an RBI double from Alex De Goti.
Sacramento's David Villar tied the game at one with a groundout RBI in the third.
Pedro Leon continued his strong start to the season with his first homer of the season — a two-run blast to left field in the seventh.
Leon leads the Space Cowboys with a .417 batting average. However, the rest of the lineup is averaging .144 at the plate.
Right fielder Corey Julks also went two-for-four at the plate for the Space Cowboys.
Pitchers Hunter Brown, Adam Morgan and Brett Conine all had solid debuts on the mound, combining for eight innings for eight Ks and allowing just one run.
Thursday’s game did not fare better for the Space Cowboys as the bats failed to bring a run across home plate in Sugar Land’s 6-0 loss.
The game was kept scoreless until the seventh when the River Cats batters beat up on Sugar Land’s Jojanse Torres.
Heliot Ramos began the run with a two-run double. Jaylin Davis followed with an RBI single.
The barrage continued with Villar homering on a fly ball to left-center field. Wyatt Mathisen added one more off a double to lead 6-0.
The Sugar Land pitching staff collectively has a 5.92 earned run average.
The Sugar Land batters were neutralized throughout Thursday’s game, mustering just three hits and striking out 11 times.
Sugar Land drops to 0-3 and will wrap up its six-game series with Sacramento Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
The Space Cowboys make their home debut this Tuesday at Constellation Field at 7:05 p.m. to begin a six-game series with the Round Rock Express.
