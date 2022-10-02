Space Cowboys conclude first season

The inaugural season of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys wrapped up its regular season on Wednesday, the team missing the postseason with a 73-75 record.
The Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros played its first season under the Space Cowboys moniker after winning the East Division of Triple-A West in the final season as the Skeeters in 2021.
The 2022 season was full of ups and downs but included Manager Mickey Storey’s 300th win as a head coach.
Hitting was a struggle for the Space Cowboys as the team finished eighth out of 10 in the Pacific Coast League with a .255 batting average.
The lineup, however, was fourth in the league with 214 home runs, with team MVP Corey Julks leading the way.
Julks made history as the franchise’s new home-run leader at 31 deep shots. The outfielder became the first player in Sugar Land history to reach the 30-homer mark in the season finale against Round Rock on Wednesday.
The last Astros minor leaguer to do so was Kyle Tucker with 34 home runs in 2019.
