Space Cowboys Brown and Diaz selected for Futures Game

Sugar Land Space Cowboys right-hander Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz were selected Thursday to represent the Houston Astros in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.
The 2022 Futures Game will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium. The game will feature a National League vs. American League format and is scheduled for seven innings.
Brown, who is rated as the No. 86 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com, leads the Pacific Coast League with a 2.38 ERA, 97 strikeouts and a .186 opponent’s batting average, is second with a 1.11 WHIP and tied for second with six wins.
The Astros selected Brown in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft from Wayne State University.
Diaz was assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi on June 20 and has hit a combined .303 with 13 home runs, 61 RBI and an .866 OPS through 70 games with Sugar Land and Corpus Christi.
He is ranked as the Astros No. 14 prospect, per MLB.com. He leads all MiLB catchers (min. 250 plate appearances) with his .303 average.
The Astros acquired Diaz on July 30, 2021, along with right-hander Phil Maton, from Cleveland in exchange for outfielder Myles Straw.
Both players are set to appear in their first Futures Game.
The 2022 Futures Game can be viewed exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM.
