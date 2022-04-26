Space Cowboys beat up Tacoma in series

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys had their most successful early-season series with a 5-1 advantage against the Tacoma Rainiers this past week.
The series began with an 11-5 win that snapped a four-game losing streak.
The Sugar Land batters went after the former Houston Astro pitcher Asher Wojciechowski and got him pulled after 1.2 innings.
The Space Cowboys began with a 7-run second inning led by Korey Lee who homered and hit an RBI double in the same inning.
Alex McKenna, Pedro Leon and Lewis Brinson also added runs in the inning.
Tacoma attempted to remain in the game with a three-run outing in the bottom half of the second but a trio of RBIs in the fourth from Sugar Land put the game out of reach.
J.J. Matijevic, Ronaldo Urdaneta and Michael Papierski were credited with the RBIs.
Papierski added one more in the ninth to give the Space Cowboys the win.
A winning streak was not fashioned on Wednesday with a 4-2 loss to the Rainiers.
The scoreless game was finally broken by Urdaneta in the fifth.
However, the Rainiers scored three unanswered until Scott Manea cut the lead to one in the eighth.
Erick Mejia’s home run was an insurance run for Tacoma as the Rainiers won 4-2.
The Space Cowboys bounced back on Wednesday, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the eighth.
Papierski led with three RBIs followed by scores from Corey Julks, Manae and McKenna.
Tacoma attempted to rally with three runs in the last two innings but it was not enough as Sugar Land won 6-3.
The bats remained hot for the road team as the Space Cowboys overcame a 5-run deficit through five innings.
Leon’s two-run blast to left center field opened the floodgates as Sugar Land came back.
Papierski and Franklin Barreto earned runs after being walked with the bases loaded.
McKenna’s RBI single in the seventh brought two across, giving Sugar Land its first lead.
Leon and Korey would score runs in the tenth to complete the comeback, 8-7.
The momentum rode through into the weekend as the Sugar Land pitchers took over Saturday’s game.
Starter Peter Solomon and relievers Jon Olczak, Seth Martinez, Rosscup and Josh James combined for 15 strikeouts.
The bullpen held the Rainiers scoreless after scoring runs in the first and second.
Alex De Goti and Scott Manea rewarded the pitching staff with a pair of RBIs each to give the Space Cowboys a 4-2 win.
Sugar Land closed the series Sunday with another hard fought game that went to extra innings.
After dropping behind 2-0 through the third, Lewis Brinson and Leon scored and sent the game to the 10th.
The hero of the day was Barreto who singled and brought home the game-winning score.
The 3-2 win was the Space Cowboys’ fourth straight win and improved the team record to 8-10.
The Space Cowboys remain on the road for a seven-game series at the Oklahoma City Dodgers from Tuesday through Sunday.
Sugar Land hopes to find more consistency at the plate with the worst batting average and fewest homers in the Pacific Coast League.
Matijevic remains as a bright spot in the lineup with a team leading .310 average. The first baseman also leads in home runs with four.
The winning streak did bring the Space Cowboys to the best earned run average in the PCL with a 3.44.
