Space Cowboys announce 2023 coaching staff

Mickey Storey will return as the Space Cowboys’ manager for the 2023 season after the Houston Astros announced their Triple-A affiliates’ coaching staff on Friday.

Storey, 37, enters his third season as Sugar Land’s skipper and his seven overall with the franchise.

The former MLB pitcher has compiled a 148-130 record during his tenure.

After earning an East Division title in Triple-A West in 2021, the Space Cowboys suffered a setback season in 2022 with a 73-75 record.

Storey managed the Surprise Saguaros during the offseason, leading them to an Arizona Fall League title.

Joining Storey’s staff will be pitching coach Erick Abreu who returns for his third season.

Abreu led the Pacific Coast League’s second-lowest ERA last season at 4.86 with stellar outings from Hunter Brown and Enoli Paredes.

