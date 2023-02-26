Space Cowboys announce 2023 coaching staff

Mickey Storey will return as the Space Cowboys’ manager for the 2023 season after the Houston Astros announced their Triple-A affiliates’ coaching staff on Friday.
Storey, 37, enters his third season as Sugar Land’s skipper and his seven overall with the franchise.
The former MLB pitcher has compiled a 148-130 record during his tenure.
After earning an East Division title in Triple-A West in 2021, the Space Cowboys suffered a setback season in 2022 with a 73-75 record.
Storey managed the Surprise Saguaros during the offseason, leading them to an Arizona Fall League title.
Joining Storey’s staff will be pitching coach Erick Abreu who returns for his third season.
Abreu led the Pacific Coast League’s second-lowest ERA last season at 4.86 with stellar outings from Hunter Brown and Enoli Paredes.
Brown was named the PCL’s Pitcher of the Year, while Paredes was the league’s top reliever.
Aaron Westlake will take over as hitting coach after working with Double-A Corpus Christi as the Hooks’ hitting coach last season.
The former third-round MLB draft pick will attempt to turn around a lineup that posted the PCL’s third-lowest batting average in 2022.
While contact was an issue, the Space Cowboys’ power was intact with 214 homers — the fourth-highest in the PCL.
Westlake’s lineup with the Hooks ranked fourth in home runs but second-to-last in batting average in the Texas League in 2022.
Westlake replaces Rafael Pena after he was promoted to the Astros’ minor league hitting coordinator in December 2022.
Westlake will have the benefit of working with the team’s top prospects Pedro Leon, Yainer Diaz and Joe Perez.
Development Coach Wladimir Sutil, Athletic Trainer Brandon Zumbach and Strength Coach Zach Reding will also return for their second seasons in Sugar Land.
Sugar Land opens its 2023 campaign with an exhibition series against the Astros on March 27-28.
Opening day for the Space Cowboys’ regular season will be a road trip to El Paso on March 31.
