Soccer playoff races tighten in 20-6A and 24-5A

Boys
District 20-6A
Clements 3, Travis 2
A hat trick from Chris McMeans kept the Clements Rangers in a three-way tie for the top seed in District 20-6A after defeating Travis 3-2 on Tuesday.
Austin, Clements and Bush are all 7-2-2 in the district standings with two matches to go.
Clements will next host Austin Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Dulles 1, Elkins 1 (PK 4-3)
The Elkins Knights boys soccer team gave its senior class a memorable Senior Night with a shootout win against Dulles Tuesday night.
After a scoreless first, both teams put one in the net in the second half to send the game to a shootout. Zack Bowers scored the Knights’ lone goal.
Goalie Omar Elsaadi also had a strong night for the Knights allowing just one goal and saving a penalty kick shot with 27 seconds remaining.
The Knights out-dueled the Vikings in the penalty kicks, 4-3, to win the match.
Elkins earned its first win in District 24-5A snapping an 11-match losing streak while Dulles’s losing streak extends to eight straight.
Bush 1, Austin 0
Bush tightened the top of District 20-6A with its 1-0 win against Austin Tuesday night.
Bush will next host George Ranch which is also in a must-win situation. The kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m.
District 24-5A
Kempner 2, Terry 1
The Kempner Cougars returned to their winning ways Tuesday night with a 2-1 win against Terry.
Ethan Zurita assisted both of the Cougars’ goals on Tuesday night to Jason Fierro and Santos Martinez.
The Cougars maintained their first-place standing in District 24-5A at 13-3, 10-2 while Terry falls to 6-5-5, 2-5-3.
Foster 10, Marshall 0
Foster clinched a playoff berth in Tuesday night’s dominant 10-0 win against Marshall.
The Falcons began with six goals in the opening 40 minutes followed by another four in the second.
The Falcons’ offense has been red hot in the past two contests with 16 goals. Foster prepares for a match with top-seeded Kempner on March 9.
Fulshear 2, Hightower 0
The Fulshear Chargers kept their playoffs chances alive with a 2-0 victory over Hightower Tuesday night.
Lamar Consolidated 1, Willowridge 0
With both teams eliminated from playoff contention, Lamar Consolidated ended Tuesday night on a high note with a 1-0 win against Willowridge.
The Lamar win gives the Mustangs their first win since Feb. 18 and gives the Eagles a fifth straight loss.
Girls
District 20-6A
Austin 1, Bush 0
Solae Young scored the lone goal in Tuesday’s match to put the Austin Lady Bulldogs over the Bush Lady Broncos.
Austin will next play Clements which sits a spot above. The kickoff is Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Clements 3, Travis 0
The Clements Lady Rangers knocked off the Travis Lady Tigers 3-0 Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers are still in playoff contention but must win their game with Dulles Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Elkins 6, Dulles 0
The Lady Knights kept pace for the playoffs with a 6-0 win over Dulles Tuesday night.
Elkins had three players — Carter Ross, Ellie Pitts and Amelia Olowu — score two goals.
Elkins hosts Ridge Point this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Ridge Point 5, George Ranch 0
The Ridge Point Lady Panthers remain undefeated with a 17th straight win with Tuesday night’s 5-0 win over George Ranch.
Ridge Point also clinched its fourth straight district title with the victory.
Elkins takes over the fourth seed with the George Ranch loss. The Lady Longhorns will have a huge game against Bush on Friday.
District 24-5A
Lamar Consolidated 5, Willowridge 0
A five-goal second half gave the Lady Mustangs a road victory over Willowridge, 5-0.
Both teams were goalless in Tuesday’s match but it was Lamar Consolidated that pulled away.
The Lady Mustangs host Angleton this Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Fulshear 7, Hightower 0
The Lady Canes did not stand a chance against the high-powered Fulshear offense as the Chargers scored seven goals Tuesday night.
The Chargers did not allow much chance to Hightower, scoring four goals in the first half and another three in the second.
The Fulshear win maintains the team’s hold on the fourth playoff spot with four games to go.
Kempner 3, Terry 0
Kempner fought through early adversity and scored three goals in the second half to defeat Terry Tuesday night.
Seniors Menya Bird and Dalia Ghazal both scored in the second-half following a scoreless first.
Kempner holds the third playoff seed and drops Terry to fifth with slim chances at a playoff berth.
Terry is now 4-6 in the district with Fulshear at 8-3-1 ahead of Terry.
Foster 12, Marshall 0
Foster remained unbeaten in District 24-5A play with its 12-0 shutout win over Marshall Tuesday night.
Foster scored five goals on the first and seven in the second. Andrea Lazo also had a hat trick in the match.
The Lady Falcons have also not allowed a goal since Jan. 18.
Foster will travel to Sugar Land to play Kempner on March 9 at 7:15 p.m.
